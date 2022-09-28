Week 3 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys individuals
1. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, Jr.): Won VTCA Invite in 15:34
2. Biruk Beardsley (St. Anne's, Sr.): Did not race
3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Sr.): Did not race
4. Nate Sullivan (Western, Sr.): Did not race
5. Henry Kimbrough (Western, So.): Did not race
6. Ben Amago (Western, So.): Did not race
7. Nathaniel McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 16:29 at VTCA
8. Taylor Myers (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race
9. William Moore (Louisa, Jr.): 16:43 at VTCA
10. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, Jr.): 16:48 at VTCA
11. Kuyper DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): 17:33 at Oatlands Invite
12. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Sr.): 17:01 at VTCA
13. Jack Helmke (Charlottesville, Sr.): 17:02 at VTCA
14. Jordan Chorbaji (Charlottesville, Jr.): Did not race
15t. Jacoby Lynch (Charlottesville, Fr.): 17:20 at VTCA
15t. Evan Young (William Monroe, Sr.): Did not race
Boys teams
1. Western Albemarle: Did not race
2. Charlottesville: 2nd at VTCA Invite, 17:09 avg.
3. Monticello: 4th at VTCA, 17:22 avg.
4. Albemarle: 34th at Oatlands, 18:10 avg.
5. Louisa: 5th at VTCA, 17:39 avg.
Girls individuals
1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, Jr.): Did not race
2t. Sadie Adams (Western, So.): 18:18 at Oatlands
2t. Reese Dalton (Covenant, Jr.): Did not race
4. Emma Schmitz (Western, Fr.): 19:17 at Oatlands
5. Elaina Pierce (Charlottesville, Fr.): 19:01 at VTCA
6. Ryan Davidson (Monticello, Fr.): 19:02 at VTCA
7. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, Jr.): 19:24 at Oatlands
8. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Sr.): 19:57 at Oatlands
9. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Sr.): 19:31 at VTCA
10. Emerson Ritter (Western, Fr.): 20:17 at Oatlands
11. Grace Cook (Western, Jr.): 20:19 at Oatlands
12. AJ Torrence (Western, Jr.): 20:35 at Oatlands
13. Hope McCullough (Monticello, Sr.): 20:12 at VTCA
14. Maeve Myers (Louisa, Sr.): 20:14 at VTCA
15. Sylvie Fracis (Albemarle, So.): 20:59 at Oatlands
Girls teams
1. Western Albemarle: 2nd at Oatlands, 19:45 avg.
2. Albemarle: 8th at Oatlands, 20:33 avg.
3. Louisa: Won VTCA Invite, 21:10 avg.
4. Covenant: Did not race
5. Monticello: 6th at VTCA, 21:43 avg.