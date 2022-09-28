 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Week 3 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

  • 0

Boys individuals

1. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, Jr.): Won VTCA Invite in 15:34

2. Biruk Beardsley (St. Anne's, Sr.): Did not race

3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Sr.): Did not race

4. Nate Sullivan (Western, Sr.): Did not race

5. Henry Kimbrough (Western, So.): Did not race

6. Ben Amago (Western, So.): Did not race

7. Nathaniel McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 16:29 at VTCA

8. Taylor Myers (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race

9. William Moore (Louisa, Jr.): 16:43 at VTCA

10. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, Jr.): 16:48 at VTCA

11. Kuyper DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): 17:33 at Oatlands Invite

People are also reading…

12. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Sr.): 17:01 at VTCA

13. Jack Helmke (Charlottesville, Sr.): 17:02 at VTCA

14. Jordan Chorbaji (Charlottesville, Jr.): Did not race

15t. Jacoby Lynch (Charlottesville, Fr.): 17:20 at VTCA

15t. Evan Young (William Monroe, Sr.): Did not race

Boys teams

1. Western Albemarle: Did not race

2. Charlottesville: 2nd at VTCA Invite, 17:09 avg.

3. Monticello: 4th at VTCA, 17:22 avg.

4. Albemarle: 34th at Oatlands, 18:10 avg.

5. Louisa: 5th at VTCA, 17:39 avg.

Girls individuals

1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, Jr.): Did not race

2t. Sadie Adams (Western, So.): 18:18 at Oatlands

2t. Reese Dalton (Covenant, Jr.): Did not race

4. Emma Schmitz (Western, Fr.): 19:17 at Oatlands

5. Elaina Pierce (Charlottesville, Fr.): 19:01 at VTCA

6. Ryan Davidson (Monticello, Fr.): 19:02 at VTCA

7. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, Jr.): 19:24 at Oatlands

8. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Sr.): 19:57 at Oatlands

9. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Sr.): 19:31 at VTCA

10. Emerson Ritter (Western, Fr.): 20:17 at Oatlands

11. Grace Cook (Western, Jr.): 20:19 at Oatlands

12. AJ Torrence (Western, Jr.): 20:35 at Oatlands

13. Hope McCullough (Monticello, Sr.): 20:12 at VTCA

14. Maeve Myers (Louisa, Sr.): 20:14 at VTCA

15. Sylvie Fracis (Albemarle, So.): 20:59 at Oatlands

Girls teams

1. Western Albemarle: 2nd at Oatlands, 19:45 avg.

2. Albemarle: 8th at Oatlands, 20:33 avg.

3. Louisa: Won VTCA Invite, 21:10 avg.

4. Covenant: Did not race

5. Monticello: 6th at VTCA, 21:43 avg.

Based on votes by area coaches

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert