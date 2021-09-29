 Skip to main content
Week 3 Ragged Mountain cross country poll
Boys Individuals

1. Ferenc Kovacs (Woodberry, So.): Did not race

2. Nicky Emmert (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race

3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Jr.): Did not race

4. Jade Mawn (Western, Sr.): Did not race

5. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, So.): Did not race

6. Caiden Davenport (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race

7. Nate Sullivan (Western, Jr.): Did not race

8. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Jr.): Did not race

9. Eli Cook (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race

10. William Moore (Louisa, So.): Did not race

11. Conrad Bruton (William Monroe, Sr.): Did not race

12. Pen Oldham (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race

13. Winston Ransone (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race

14. Henry Kimbrough (Western, Fr.): Did not race

15t. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, So.): Did not race

15t. Jonathan Kumer (Western, Sr.): Did not race

Boys Teams

1. Western Albemarle: Did not race

2. Charlottesville: Did not race

3. Louisa: Did not race

4. Woodberry Forest: Did not race

5. Albemarle: Did not race

Girls Individuals

1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, So.): Did not race

2. Reese Dalton (Covenant, So.): Did not race

3. Sadie Adams (Western, Fr.): 8:22 at RVA Relays (2.5K)

4. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

5. Jenna Stutzman (Western, Sr.): Did not race

6. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, So.): 20:02 at FUMA Invite

7. Kate McLearen (Madison, Sr.): 21:08 at Generals Invite

8. Grace Cook (Western, So.): 9:06 at RVA Relays

9. Hailey Hodson (Western, So.): 9:05 at RVA Relays

10. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

11. Jordan Stone (Western, Jr.): 9:11 at RVA Relays

12. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Jr.): Did not race

13. Charlotte Anderson (Monticello, Sr.): Did not race

14. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, So.): Did not race

15. Eleanor Abell (Western, Sr.): 9:43 at RVA Relays

Girls Teams

1. Western Albemarle: 3rd at RVA Relays

2. Albemarle: Did not race

3. Monticello: Did not race

4. Louisa: Did not race

5. William Monroe: Did not race

Based on votes by area coaches

