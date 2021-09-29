Week 3 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys Individuals
1. Ferenc Kovacs (Woodberry, So.): Did not race
2. Nicky Emmert (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race
3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Jr.): Did not race
4. Jade Mawn (Western, Sr.): Did not race
5. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, So.): Did not race
6. Caiden Davenport (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race
7. Nate Sullivan (Western, Jr.): Did not race
8. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Jr.): Did not race
9. Eli Cook (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race
10. William Moore (Louisa, So.): Did not race
11. Conrad Bruton (William Monroe, Sr.): Did not race
12. Pen Oldham (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race
13. Winston Ransone (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race
14. Henry Kimbrough (Western, Fr.): Did not race
15t. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, So.): Did not race
15t. Jonathan Kumer (Western, Sr.): Did not race
Boys Teams
1. Western Albemarle: Did not race
2. Charlottesville: Did not race
3. Louisa: Did not race
4. Woodberry Forest: Did not race
5. Albemarle: Did not race
Girls Individuals
1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, So.): Did not race
2. Reese Dalton (Covenant, So.): Did not race
3. Sadie Adams (Western, Fr.): 8:22 at RVA Relays (2.5K)
4. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
5. Jenna Stutzman (Western, Sr.): Did not race
6. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, So.): 20:02 at FUMA Invite
7. Kate McLearen (Madison, Sr.): 21:08 at Generals Invite
8. Grace Cook (Western, So.): 9:06 at RVA Relays
9. Hailey Hodson (Western, So.): 9:05 at RVA Relays
10. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
11. Jordan Stone (Western, Jr.): 9:11 at RVA Relays
12. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Jr.): Did not race
13. Charlotte Anderson (Monticello, Sr.): Did not race
14. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, So.): Did not race
15. Eleanor Abell (Western, Sr.): 9:43 at RVA Relays
Girls Teams
1. Western Albemarle: 3rd at RVA Relays
2. Albemarle: Did not race
3. Monticello: Did not race
4. Louisa: Did not race
5. William Monroe: Did not race
Based on votes by area coaches