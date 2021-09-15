Week 3 ACC football power poll

11. Georgia Tech (1-1, 0-0, No. 13 last week): Georgia Tech led Kennesaw State 24-3 at halftime, ultimately winning 45-17. The Yellow Jackets went to Jordan Yates at quarterback, and he delivered a gem. He completed 17 of his 23 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately for Georgia Tech, the schedule the rest of the season is brutal. Up next: at Clemson, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

12. Syracuse (1-1, 0-0 ACC, No. 12 last week): Rutgers defeated Syracuse 17-7 in a game that wasn’t pretty. Neither team scored in the first half before Rutgers pulled away in the final 30 minutes. A game against Albany this weekend gives Syracuse a great chance to improve to 2-1. Up next: Albany, Saturday, noon

13. Florida State (0-2, 0-0 ACC, No. 9 last week): Not all three-point losses are created equal. The Seminoles fell to Notre Dame 41-38 in Week 1, drawing praise for a raucous home crowd and a gritty performance. Jacksonville State used a 59-yard touchdown on the final play of the game to defeat Florida State 20-17 in Week 2, and everyone is wondering what’s wrong with the program. The Seminoles need to bounce back quickly. A loss to an FCS foe doesn’t look good for what used to be a college football powerhouse. Up next: at Wake Forest, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

14. Duke (1-1, 0-0 ACC, No. 14 last week): Duke took down NC A&T 45-17 last week for its first win of the season. Home games against Northwestern and Kansas in the next two weeks offer rare opportunities for this team to grab Power Five victories. Up next: Northwestern, Saturday, 4 p.m.

