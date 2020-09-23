Week 3 ACC football power poll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia football team finally takes the field this weekend for a game. I promise I knocked on wood before writing that sentence.

Barring yet another postponement or cancellation for the Cavaliers, they host Duke on Saturday afternoon as Brennan Armstrong earns his first start as Virginia’s quarterback.

After this weekend, assuming Virginia Tech can actually take the field safely Saturday despite not having a full roster of players available due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, every ACC squad will have completed a regular season game.

Positive COVID-19 tests led to the postponement of this weekend’s Notre Dame-Wake Forest game, however, reminding ACC fans that every game is tentatively scheduled this fall.

If UVa and Virginia Tech suit up this weekend, the ACC Power Poll will at least have a data point from every squad to accurately rate teams.