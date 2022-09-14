Week 3 ACC football power poll

The productive return of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman in the Demon Deacons’ thrashing of Vanderbilt this past Saturday prompted the largest climb in this week’s Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll.

Duke’s win at Northwestern — another non-conference triumph for the ACC — for its second consecutive victory to start the season has the Blue Devils up as well while a poor showing from Virginia in its trek to Illinois has the Hoos falling.

Clemson, which earned all six first-place votes, remains atop the poll for a third straight week.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (The Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (2-0, No. 1 last week): The Tigers weren’t completely dominant in their 35-12 victory against FCS Furman, which outgained Clemson 384 total yards to 376. But quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-of-27 throws for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Next: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday

2. N.C. State (2-0, No. 2 last week): FCS Charleston Southern was no competition for N.C. State this past weekend as it racked up 538 total yards of offense and only yielded a field goal on defense. Five different Wolfpack wide receivers caught a touchdown, but this coming weekend’s non-league matchup against Texas Tech should provide them a tougher test. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday

3. Wake Forest (2-0, No. 7 last week): Quarterback Sam Hartman didn’t show rust in his first game back since doctors cleared him after a blood clot sidelined him in training camp through Wake’s opener. He threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the Demon Deacons’ 45-25 road win at Vanderbilt, and with the leader of their offense in action again, they should only sense positive momentum being built. Next: vs. Liberty, Saturday

t-4. Florida State (2-0, No. 4 last week): The Seminoles were idle this past weekend following their dramatic takedown of LSU the previous Sunday. Now refreshed, they’ll get the chance to start ACC play strong. Next: at Louisville, Friday

t-4. Miami (2-0, No. 5 last week): Coach Mario Cristobal’s bunch outscored Southern Miss 20-0 in the second half to separate from the Eagles after a sluggish first 30 minutes. The Hurricanes’ defense was disruptive with three sacks, seven tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday

6. Pittsburgh (1-1, No. 3 last week): The Panthers finished Saturday with a heartbreaking overtime loss to Tennessee and, likely more problematic, with questions at quarterback given injuries to starter Kedon Slovis and backup Nick Patti. They’ll need running back Israel Abanikanda to be as good as he was against the Vols — 154 rushing yards and a touchdown — moving forward to help complement whoever mans the QB spot. Next: at Western Michigan, Saturday

7. North Carolina (3-0, No. 6 last week): All of a sudden, North Carolina’s close calls against a pair of Sun Belt Conference opponents don’t seem so bad, especially considering the Tar Heels’ Week 1 opponent, Appalachian State, won at Texas A&M this past Saturday. UNC is off this weekend. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sept. 24

8. Syracuse (2-0, t-No. 8 last week): The Orange appear to be on the right track offensively under new coordinator Robert Anae. Known for his air raid offenses at UVa, Anae has worked the running game nicely for Syracuse as running back Sean Tucker has tallied back-to-back 100-yard performances. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday

9. Duke (2-0, No. 10 last week): First-year coach Mike Elko’s Blue Devils followed up their season-opening win over Temple with an impressive 31-23 victory at Northwestern. Duke displayed balance on offense with 240 passing yards and 221 rushing yards, and forced three turnovers on defense. Next: vs. North Carolina A&T, Saturday

10. Louisville (1-1, No. 12 last week): Louisville bounced back smoothly from its loss at Syracuse with a road win at Central Florida, which is no easy place to play. The Cardinals shut out the Knights in the second half, and got their running game going as quarterback Malik Cunningham racked up 121 yards and a score on the ground, and running back Tiyon Evans had 75 yards and a TD. Next: vs. Florida State, Friday

11. Virginia (1-1, t-No. 8 last week): The Cavaliers’ offense was lifeless in a 24-3 loss at Illinois. They were 1-of-16 on third down, netted only nine yards in the first quarter and six in the third quarter. The good news, though, is they’re playing much better defense under new coordinator John Rudzinski’s guidance. Next: vs. Old Dominion, Saturday

12. Virginia Tech (1-1, No. 13 last week): At Lane Stadium last weekend, Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt couldn’t be blocked as he led the Hokies with three tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hurries in their smothering defensive effort against Boston College. Next: vs. Wofford, Saturday

13. Georgia Tech (1-1, No. 14 last week): The Yellow Jackets found the win column with a 35-17 victory over FCS Western Carolina behind running back Dontae Smith’s three rushing scores. Next: vs. Ole Miss, Saturday

14. Boston College (0-2, No. 11 last week): Veteran quarterback Phil Jurkovec has been sacked nine times in two weeks, and if Boston College is going to overcome its slow start, it’ll have to better protect its signal-caller. Next: vs. Maine, Saturday