Week 2 ACC football power poll

4. North Carolina (0-1, 0-1 ACC, No. 2 last week): Virginia Tech’s defense reminded fans and media members just how much the Tar Heels lost at the offensive skill positions. The Hokies largely shut down Sam Howell and company, forcing three interceptions in their 17-10 win. On the plus side for UNC, the season-opening road trip to Blacksburg is followed by six consecutive home games. The first five come against unranked teams. Up next: Georgia State, Saturday, 7 p.m.

5. Miami (0-1, 0-0 ACC, No. 3 last week): Miami looked lost against No. 1 Alabama. In the Hurricanes’ defense, a lot of teams look lost against the Crimson Tide. The Hurricanes are far from a national title contender, but the loss doesn’t hurt the team’s chances of winning the Coastal. A home game against Appalachian State is no gimme, and Miami needs a strong showing to avoid a dreaded 0-2 start. Up next: Appalachian State, Saturday, 7 p.m.

6. Virginia (1-0, 0-0 ACC, No. 6 last week): A slow start turned into a blowout win over William & Mary. The Cavaliers posted their first shutout since the 2018 Belk Bowl, defeating the Tribe 43-0. Brennan Armstrong earned ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week honors for his 339-yard passing performance. He finished the game with four total touchdowns. Up next: Illinois, Saturday, 11 a.m.