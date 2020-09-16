Week 2 ACC football power poll

9. Virginia Tech (0-0, No. 6 last week)

The Hokies have yet to take the field, but COVID-19 issues within the program forced a postponement of the Commonwealth Cup. Days later, safety and team leader Devon Hunter was suspended following an arrest. It’s been a rough few days for the Hokies, who returned to practice Wednesday. Next: Bye

10. Wake Forest (0-1, 0-1 ACC, No. 8 last week)

It’s hard to know much about Wake Forest through one week. The Demon Deacons fell to Clemson 37-13, but Clemson is well above teams in the middle of the ACC in terms of both talent and execution levels. Saturday’s contest should give more insight into the quality of Dave Clawson’s team. Next: at N.C. State, Saturday, 8 p.m.

11. Duke (0-1, 0-1 ACC, No. 13 last week)

The Blue Devils kept it close Saturday at Notre Dame, losing 27-13 but only trailing 17-13 after three quarters. New quarterback Chase Brice played adequately, and the defense held its own in the loss. Duke doesn’t look the part of an ACC title contender, but it could finish the year with a winning record if it maintains steady play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday, noon

12. Boston College (0-0, No. 11 last week)