Week 15 ACC football power poll

It’s ACC championship week.
After a long and grueling season, most teams have wrapped up their regular seasons. Florida State and Wake Forest are scheduled to play this week, but all eyes turn toward Clemson and Notre Dame.
The conference title game impacts the College Football Playoff chances for both the Tigers and Fighting Irish, with the winner basically guaranteed a spot in the playoff. A loss will make for an uneasy wait as the selection committee tries to determine its top four teams.
Saturday’s game puts the ACC at the front of the national conversation.
Elsewhere in the ACC power poll, a few teams finalized their 2020 seasons by opting out of bowl season. UVa was among the teams to bypass a potential bowl berth.
1. Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): A win over Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday puts the Fighting Irish into the College Football Playoff. A close loss might still put Notre Dame into the four-team field. For a program desperately wanting to win a national title, Saturday’s rematch with the Tigers looms large. Up next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, 4 p.m.
2. Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC, No. 2 last week): Dabo Swinney’s team gets a rematch with Notre Dame this weekend. With a win, the Tigers are all but guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. With a loss, it’s hard to imagine a two-loss Clemson team deserving a spot in the field of four. It’s a big showdown, and the Tigers will have Trevor Lawrence for this matchup with the Fighting Irish. He missed the last game between the two programs. Up next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday, 4 p.m.
3. North Carolina (8-3, 7-3 ACC, No. 4 last week): In need of a signature win, North Carolina destroyed Miami on Saturday. The Tar Heels dropped 62 points on the Hurricanes and tallied an unbelievable 778 total yards on its way to a blowout victory. Up next: Bowl game TBA
4. Miami (8-2, 7-2 ACC, No. 3 last week): A nearly flawless regular season ended poorly for the Hurricanes, who allowed almost 800 yards of total offense to UNC. Miami lost 62-26, showing no ability to stop the Tar Heels. It’s a tough way to end the season for Miami, which was previously undefeated outside of its loss to Clemson. Up next: Bowl game TBA
5. N.C. State (8-3, 7-3 ACC, No. 5 last week): No game for the Wolfpack last weekend, but they head into bowl season with a good record and a solid squad. N.C. State did well to post eight wins in a challenging 2020 season. Up next: Bowl game TBA
6. Pittsburgh (6-5, 5-5 ACC, No. 9 last week): The Panthers shoot up to No. 6 in our rankings after a 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech. The Panthers put together an odd season, winning three games to start the fall, then winning three of their last four contests. With Kenny Pickett healthy at quarterback, Pitt was a solid ACC team. The Panthers opted out of bowl season.
7. Virginia Tech (5-6, 5-5 ACC, No. 10 last week): Justin Fuente and company snapped their four-game losing streak in a 33-15 victory over Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies announced this week that Fuente will return as the program’s head coach next season despite an up-and-down fall. There’s no doubt Virginia Tech needs to win more moving forward, but the Hokies still dominate the in-state rivalry with Virginia. That was clear Saturday night. Up next: Bowl game TBA
8. Boston College (6-5, 5-5 ACC, No. 7 last week): Placing Boston College in this poll is challenging. The Eagles beat Pittsburgh, but lost to Virginia Tech and UVa. The body of work this fall was solid, and they deserve a spot somewhere in the middle of the poll. BC opted out of bowl season.
9. Virginia (5-5, 4-5 ACC, No. 6 last week): UVa needed a win against Virginia Tech to end its season on a five-game winning streak. Instead, the Wahoos were blown out in Blacksburg, losing 33-15 and struggling to generate stops. Overall, though, it was a good season for the Cavaliers, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited for next fall. Virginia opted out of bowl season.
10. Wake Forest (4-4, 3-4 ACC, No. 8 last week): Saturday’s game at Louisville didn’t go as planned. Not only did Wake Forest lose to Louisville, the game turned into a blowout loss. The Cardinals beat the Demon Deacons 45-21. Fortunately for Wake Forest, it has another shot to pick up a win this weekend. Up next: vs. Florida State, Saturday, noon
11. Louisville (4-7, 3-7 ACC, No. 12 last week): The Cardinals showcased their dynamic offense Saturday, scoring 45 points in a win over Wake Forest. Quarterback Malik Cunningham scored three touchdowns for the Cardinals, and the defense did well to contain opposing quarterback Sam Hartman. It was a good way for Louisville to wrap up a disappointing season. It’s unclear if Louisville will compete in a bowl game.
12. Georgia Tech (3-7, 3-6 ACC, No. 11 last week): Pitt took down Georgia Tech 34-20 last weekend, completing a tough season for the Yellow Jackets. The program improved in Geoff Collins’ second season, winning three games in the ACC as opposed to just two. Georgia Tech should contend for a bowl berth next fall. The Yellow Jackets won’t consider playing in a bowl game this season.
13. Florida State (3-6, 2-6 ACC, No. 13 last week): A 56-35 blowout win over Duke gave Florida State its third win of the fall. The Seminoles play at Wake Forest this weekend. In other promising news, former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton announced that he is transferring to Florida State, and he’ll be eligible for the Seminoles next fall. He’s been away from competition for a while, missing time due to a severe leg injury. When healthy, Milton is a special talent. Up next: at Wake Forest, Saturday, noon
14. Duke (2-9, 1-9 ACC, No. 14 last week): The Blue Devils looked bad in their 56-35 loss to Florida State. It was a season to forget for Duke, which struggled all year on both sides of the ball. It’s highly unlikely Duke is offered a bowl invitation.
15. Syracuse (1-10, 1-9 ACC, No. 15 last week): Not a great season for Syracuse, which only beat Georgia Tech during its 11-game campaign. The Orange lost 10 times, with eight of the defeats coming by 10 points or more. Like Duke, don’t expect any bowl games to come calling for the Orange.
