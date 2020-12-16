Week 15 ACC football power poll

3. North Carolina (8-3, 7-3 ACC, No. 4 last week): In need of a signature win, North Carolina destroyed Miami on Saturday. The Tar Heels dropped 62 points on the Hurricanes and tallied an unbelievable 778 total yards on its way to a blowout victory. Up next: Bowl game TBA

4. Miami (8-2, 7-2 ACC, No. 3 last week): A nearly flawless regular season ended poorly for the Hurricanes, who allowed almost 800 yards of total offense to UNC. Miami lost 62-26, showing no ability to stop the Tar Heels. It’s a tough way to end the season for Miami, which was previously undefeated outside of its loss to Clemson. Up next: Bowl game TBA

5. N.C. State (8-3, 7-3 ACC, No. 5 last week): No game for the Wolfpack last weekend, but they head into bowl season with a good record and a solid squad. N.C. State did well to post eight wins in a challenging 2020 season. Up next: Bowl game TBA

6. Pittsburgh (6-5, 5-5 ACC, No. 9 last week): The Panthers shoot up to No. 6 in our rankings after a 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech. The Panthers put together an odd season, winning three games to start the fall, then winning three of their last four contests. With Kenny Pickett healthy at quarterback, Pitt was a solid ACC team. The Panthers opted out of bowl season.