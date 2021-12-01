Week 14 ACC football power poll

3. Wake Forest (10-2, No . 3 last week): The Demon Deacons have their first division crown since 2006 and just inked a contract extension with coach Dave Clawson. Wake wrapped up the Atlantic with a 41-10 road blowout of Boston College. Next: vs. Pittsburgh in ACC Championship Game, Saturday.

4. NC State (9-3, No. 4 last week): The Wolfpack closed out the regular season with a wild comeback win against rival North Carolina. Devin Leary threw four touchdown passes and Emeka Emezie caught two late-fourth quarter scores to get North Carolina State to nine wins. Next: Bowl game, TBA.

5. Miami (7-5, No. 9 last week): With wins in five of their past six games, the Hurricanes may have done enough to save Manny Diaz’s job, although that decision will be made by a new AD. Miami trounced Duke 47-10 in offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s final game before taking over as head coach at SMU. Next: Bowl game, TBA.

6. Virginia Tech (6-6, No. 12 last week): The Hokies became bowl eligible and beat their rival, UVa, for the 16th time in the last 17 meetings with a 29-24 road win on Saturday. Then, Tuesday, Virginia Tech announced the hiring of new coach, Brent Pry, and the retention on Pry’s staff of interim coach J.C. Price. It was a good week for the Hokies. Next: Bowl game, TBA.