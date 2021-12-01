Week 14 ACC football power poll

Wake Forest’s road win at Boston College officially gave it the Atlantic Division title, ending Clemson’s six-year streak of reaching the ACC championship game. The Demon Deacons will face Coastal champion Pittsburgh on Saturday in Charlotte.
Still, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers finished the regular season as the league’s hottest team, with five straight wins, including its convincing victory over Wake.
Clemson and Pittsburgh are on winning streaks, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Duke are on losing slides, and our final Lee Enterprise ACC Power Poll of the season reflects that.
Voters: Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Aaron McFarling and Michael Niziolek (Roanoke Times) and Ethan Joyce (Winston-Salem Journal).
1. Pittsburgh (10-2, No. 1 last week): Behind the league’s player of the year, star quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pitt captured its second Coastal Division title in the past four years, notched a 10-win season, and goes into the league title game on a four-game win streak. Next: vs. Wake Forest in ACC Championship Game, Saturday.
2. Clemson (9-3, No. 2 last week): The Tigers got in gear just in in the nick of time and wrapped up the regular season on a five-game winning streak. Still, despite a win over Wake, Clemson finished a game back in the Atlantic standings. Next: Bowl game, TBA.
3. Wake Forest (10-2, No . 3 last week): The Demon Deacons have their first division crown since 2006 and just inked a contract extension with coach Dave Clawson. Wake wrapped up the Atlantic with a 41-10 road blowout of Boston College. Next: vs. Pittsburgh in ACC Championship Game, Saturday.
4. NC State (9-3, No. 4 last week): The Wolfpack closed out the regular season with a wild comeback win against rival North Carolina. Devin Leary threw four touchdown passes and Emeka Emezie caught two late-fourth quarter scores to get North Carolina State to nine wins. Next: Bowl game, TBA.
5. Miami (7-5, No. 9 last week): With wins in five of their past six games, the Hurricanes may have done enough to save Manny Diaz’s job, although that decision will be made by a new AD. Miami trounced Duke 47-10 in offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s final game before taking over as head coach at SMU. Next: Bowl game, TBA.
6. Virginia Tech (6-6, No. 12 last week): The Hokies became bowl eligible and beat their rival, UVa, for the 16th time in the last 17 meetings with a 29-24 road win on Saturday. Then, Tuesday, Virginia Tech announced the hiring of new coach, Brent Pry, and the retention on Pry’s staff of interim coach J.C. Price. It was a good week for the Hokies. Next: Bowl game, TBA.
7. North Carolina (6-6, No. 7 last week): The Tar Heels’ regular season ended the way their year started — with a disappointing loss in a Friday night game. Mack Brown’s team, nationally ranked and picked to win the Coastal in the preseason, dropped a close one to the rival Wolfpack and finished 6-6. Star quarterback Sam Howell didn’t make any of the three All-ACC teams. Next: Bowl game, TBA.
8. Virginia (6-6, No. 5 last week): The schedule got tough toward the end for UVa and the Cavaliers didn’t respond well. Lopsided losses to ranked teams in BYU, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh weren’t shocking. Being unable to beat the rival Hokies, in Charlottesville, was. At 6-6, it’s hard not to see this year — with all the excitement around quarterback Brennan Armstrong — as a disappointment. Next: Bowl game, TBA.
9. Louisville (6-6, No. 6 last week): The Cardinals weren’t competitive in a 52-21 blowout loss to rival Kentucky. Louisville didn’t beat an ACC team with a winning record this year. Next: Bowl game, TBA.
10. Florida State (5-7, No. 8 last week): The Seminoles' last three games were decided by three points, including Saturday’s loss to Florida. Still, after opening 0-4, FSU salvaged its season. Next: Season complete.
11. Syracuse (5-7, No. 11 last week): A three-game slide to end the season turned up the heat under Coach Dino Babers’ seat. Next: Season complete.
12. Boston College (6-6, No. 10 last week): The Eagles weren’t competitive against Wake Forest in a 41-10 loss to end the regular season, and finished 6-6, but gave coach Jeff Hafley an extension. Next: Bowl game, TBA.
13. Georgia Tech (3-9, No. 13 last week): The Yellow Jackets lost their last six games, including getting blown out by Notre Dame and Georgia by a combined margin of 100-0 in its final two games. Next: Season complete.