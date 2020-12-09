Week 14 ACC football power poll

Once again, the ACC power poll remains largely stagnant as bottom dwellers struggle to pull the upsets needed to rise in the rankings. Virginia, however, continues its climb.
Despite minimal shifting in the poll, this weekend’s games present a few exciting matchups. Miami hosts North Carolina in a game that could result in a shootout between elite quarterbacks. In Blacksburg, Virginia Tech hosts UVa in the Commonwealth Clash, giving ACC fans a dose of rivalry action this weekend.
1. Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): The Fighting Irish trailed Syracuse early in the second quarter, but they scored three touchdowns in the final four minutes of the second quarter to take a 24-7 lead into halftime. Syracuse never truly threatened Notre Dame, which went on to win 45-21. Ian Book three threw touchdown passes for the ACC’s only undefeated team. Up next: Bye
2. Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC, No. 2 last week): Trevor Lawrence and company looked average in the first half of their 45-10 win over Virginia Tech, but the Tigers outscored the Hokies 28-0 in the final 30 minutes for an easy victory. Much like Notre Dame, Clemson is off this week before competing in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19. Up next: Bye
3. Miami (8-1, 7-1 ACC, No. 3 last week): After a long, COVID-19 related layoff, the Hurricanes returned to the field Saturday and demolished Duke 48-0. Quarterback D’Eriq King finished the game with just under 300 total yards and four touchdowns. Miami’s defense held the Blue Devils to fewer than 200 yards of total offense. Up next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
4. North Carolina (7-3, 6-3 ACC, No. 4 last week): Unsurprisingly, UNC won easily against Western Carolina. The final score showed a 49-9 win, but the Tar Heels were up 42-3 at halftime of the blowout victory. This week’s opponent packs more of a punch. Up next: at Miami, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
5. North Carolina State (8-3, 7-3 ACC, No. 5 last week): The Wolfpack opened up a 3-0 lead through a quarter of play, and they never trailed in their 23-13 win over Georgia Tech. Quarterback Bailey Hoffman threw for over 300 yards in the victory, and N.C. State’s defense kept the Yellow Jackets in check. The great regular season for the Wolfpack ended with a victory. Up next: Bye
6. Virginia (5-4, 4-4 ACC, No. 8 last week): Bronco Mendenhall’s team allowed a whopping 520 passing yards to Boston College, but quarterback Brennan Armstrong put together another strong showing for the Wahoos. UVa beat BC 43-32 behind 500 yards of total offense and a few key defensive plays in timely moments. The Cavaliers enter this week’s rivalry game filled with confidence. Up next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday, 8 p.m.
7. Boston College (6-5, 5-5 ACC, No. 6 last week): Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel stepped up, throwing for 520 yards in place of injured starter Phil Jurkovec. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the defense struggled to stop UVa’s offense, and Grosel tossed three costly interceptions in a 43-32 loss. Regardless, it’s been a good season from Boston College. Up next: Bye
8. Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3 ACC, No. 7 last week): It’s hard to hold a spot in the ACC Power Poll without playing, and we haven’t seen Wake Forest play a football game since a 59-53 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 14. That’s supposed to change this weekend, and a win could easily move the Demon Deacons back into the top half of the league. Up next: at Louisville, Saturday, noon
9. Pittsburgh (5-5, 4-5 ACC, No. 9 last week): The Panthers were off last weekend, but they return for a Thursday night game against Georgia Tech. It’s a great chance for Pitt to finish the season with a winning record. Up next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday, 7 p.m.
10. Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5 ACC, No. 10 last week): Justin Fuente’s team was competitive in the first half against Clemson. The wheels fell off in the second half, and the Hokies lost 45-10. For those counting at home, that’s four consecutive losses for Virginia Tech. Up next: vs. Virginia, Saturday, 8 p.m.
11. Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5 ACC, No. 11 last week): Beating N.C. State was going to be a challenge, and the Yellow Jackets couldn’t quite get it done Saturday. Regardless, the 23-13 defeat was fairly competitive, and the program looks better than it did a season ago. Baby steps. Up next: vs. Pittsburgh, Thursday, 7 p.m.
12. Louisville (3-7, 2-7 ACC, No. 12 last week): Head coach Scott Satterfield could use a PR lesson. The Louisville coach talked to South Carolina about its job opening and made a few remarks earlier this week about players needing to be “all in,” while coaches have families to consider when thinking about switching jobs. Several players did voice support for the coach over social media, but the program would certainly rather make headlines with on-field wins. Up next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday, noon
13. Florida State (2-6, 1-6 ACC, No. 13 last week): The Seminoles were off this weekend, and they’ll face Duke in a showdown of subpar ACC teams this weekend. Changes to the ACC’s COVID-19 testing protocols should ensure this game won’t be canceled hours before kickoff. Up next: vs. Duke, Saturday, 4 p.m.
14. Duke (2-8, 1-8 ACC, No. 14 last week): On the bright side, the 48-0 loss to Miami is over. On the other hand, Duke’s season isn’t over. The Blue Devils have one more shot at getting ACC win No. 2. Up next: at Florida State, Saturday, 4 p.m.
15. Syracuse (1-10, 1-9 ACC, No. 15 last week): It’s over, it’s finally over! Thankfully, nobody has to watch another Syracuse football game this season. All jokes aside, the Orange competed until the very end. They nearly beat Boston College in early November, and they gave N.C. State a scare at the end of November. The final loss to Notre Dame looks bad at 45-21, but Syracuse hung tough for the first 25 minutes against a College Football Playoff contender. Up next: Bye
