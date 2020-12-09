Week 14 ACC football power poll

8. Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3 ACC, No. 7 last week): It’s hard to hold a spot in the ACC Power Poll without playing, and we haven’t seen Wake Forest play a football game since a 59-53 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 14. That’s supposed to change this weekend, and a win could easily move the Demon Deacons back into the top half of the league. Up next: at Louisville, Saturday, noon

9. Pittsburgh (5-5, 4-5 ACC, No. 9 last week): The Panthers were off last weekend, but they return for a Thursday night game against Georgia Tech. It’s a great chance for Pitt to finish the season with a winning record. Up next: at Georgia Tech, Thursday, 7 p.m.

10. Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5 ACC, No. 10 last week): Justin Fuente’s team was competitive in the first half against Clemson. The wheels fell off in the second half, and the Hokies lost 45-10. For those counting at home, that’s four consecutive losses for Virginia Tech. Up next: vs. Virginia, Saturday, 8 p.m.

11. Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5 ACC, No. 11 last week): Beating N.C. State was going to be a challenge, and the Yellow Jackets couldn’t quite get it done Saturday. Regardless, the 23-13 defeat was fairly competitive, and the program looks better than it did a season ago. Baby steps. Up next: vs. Pittsburgh, Thursday, 7 p.m.