Week 13 ACC football power poll

Changes in the ACC power poll are few and far between as the season winds down.
Despite minimal shifting throughout the rankings, the top team made a statement last weekend to tighten its grip on the No. 1 ranking. At the bottom of the poll, our lowest-ranked team made a mistake so perplexing that the squad actually found a way to tighten its grip on the No. 15 ranking.
1. Notre Dame (9-0, 8-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): Notre Dame faced a stiff test last week, traveling to North Carolina to face the Tar Heels and their explosive offensive attack. The Fighting Irish performed well, winning 31-17 to pick up yet another impressive victory. Holding UNC to just 298 yards of offense is a major accomplishment. Scheduling changes mean Notre Dame has clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Up next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
2. Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC, No. 2 last week): The Tigers took the field this weekend, obliterating Pittsburgh by a final score of 52-17. Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his return to action, and the Tigers intercepted Kenny Pickett four times. A Clemson-Notre Dame rematch in the conference title game seems likely. Up next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
3. Miami (7-1, 6-1 ACC, No. 3 last week): The Hurricanes weren’t in action last weekend, but they’re hoping to retake the field this weekend against Duke. With just the one loss to Clemson, Miami clings to its spot in the ACC title hunt as it desperately roots for Clemson to lose. Up next: at Duke, Saturday, 8 p.m.
4. North Carolina (6-3, 6-3 ACC, No. 4 last week): Defensive flaws remain the critical concern for North Carolina. The offense faltered at times against Notre Dame as well, making the effort to beat the Fighting Irish all that more difficult. A 31-17 loss to Notre Dame moved the Tar Heels to 6-3 on the season, a somewhat disappointing record given the team’s talent level offensively. Up next: vs. Western Carolina, Saturday, noon
5. North Carolina State (7-3, 6-3 ACC, No. 5 last week): Struggling with Syracuse isn’t a great sign, but the Wolfpack found a way to beat the Orange 36-29 despite trailing for long stretches. The Wolfpack, aided by a weak late-season schedule, have quietly put together an impressive season. Up next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday, 4 p.m.
6. Boston College (6-4, 5-4 ACC, No. 7 last week): A solid first season under head coach Jeff Hafley continued Saturday with a win over Louisville. The Eagles threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 188 rushing yards and a pair of scores in a 34-27 win over the Cardinals. Up next: at Virginia, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
7. Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3 ACC, No. 6 last week): The Demon Deacons didn’t play last weekend, and they aren’t scheduled to compete this weekend either. They haven’t played since Nov. 14. There’s hope Wake Forest plays on Dec. 12 against Louisville. Up next: Bye
8. Virginia (4-4, 3-4 ACC, No. 8 last week): UVa’s game against Florida State was postponed on game day due to a positive COVID-19 test within FSU’s program. The Cavaliers were frustrated that the ACC protocols allowed them to travel to Tallahassee before Florida State was cleared to play by Friday test results. While the ACC changed its protocols this week as a result, UVa won’t play Florida State again this season. Up next: vs. Boston College, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
9. Pittsburgh (5-5, 4-5 ACC, No. 9 last week): Running into an angry Clemson team didn’t end well for Pitt, which lost 52-17. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett threw four interceptions, and the defense struggled to slow down Trevor Lawrence. Up next: Bye
10. Virginia Tech (4-5, 4-4 ACC, No. 10 last week): A bye week came at an ideal time for a struggling Virginia Tech team. Unfortunately for the Hokies, they return from a week off to host a Clemson team preparing for a College Football Playoff push. Up next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
11. Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4 ACC, No. 11 last week): When we get this far down the power poll, we want to see teams make statement wins to ensure they don’t slide to the dreaded 15th spot in the league. The Yellow Jackets did just that, beating Duke 56-33. While Georgia Tech is far from an ACC contender, they’re among the better teams in the bottom third of the ACC. Up next: at N.C. State, Saturday, 4 p.m.
12. Louisville (3-7, 2-7 ACC, No. 12 last week): Another week of games brought with it another disappointing Louisville loss. The Cardinals fell to Boston College 34-27, giving them four one-possession defeats this season. All three of their wins have come by double digits. Up next: Bye
13. Florida State (2-6, 1-6 ACC, No. 13 last week): For the second consecutive week, a game scheduled to be played at Florida State was called off on game day due to COVID-19 concerns. The Seminoles aren’t scheduled to play this week. Up next: Bye
14. Duke (2-7, 1-7 ACC, No. 14 last week): After a 23-point loss to Georgia Tech, a miserable season is scheduled to end this weekend when Duke hosts Miami. Unfortunately, Miami is one of the best teams in the conference, so the misery might last one more Saturday. Up next: vs. Miami, Saturday, 8 p.m.
15. Syracuse (1-9, 1-8 ACC, No. 15 last week): Syracuse played well against N.C. State, nearly pulling off the upset. The Orange led for stretches, but trailed late. Down seven points with no timeouts left, Syracuse took a sack on third-and-goal. With the clock winding down, Syracuse spiked the ball on fourth-and-goal as the clock expired. No play better sums up Syracuse’s season than spiking the ball on fourth down to stop an expired clock. Up next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
