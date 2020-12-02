Week 13 ACC football power poll

Changes in the ACC power poll are few and far between as the season winds down.

Despite minimal shifting throughout the rankings, the top team made a statement last weekend to tighten its grip on the No. 1 ranking. At the bottom of the poll, our lowest-ranked team made a mistake so perplexing that the squad actually found a way to tighten its grip on the No. 15 ranking.

1. Notre Dame (9-0, 8-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): Notre Dame faced a stiff test last week, traveling to North Carolina to face the Tar Heels and their explosive offensive attack. The Fighting Irish performed well, winning 31-17 to pick up yet another impressive victory. Holding UNC to just 298 yards of offense is a major accomplishment. Scheduling changes mean Notre Dame has clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Up next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

2. Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC, No. 2 last week): The Tigers took the field this weekend, obliterating Pittsburgh by a final score of 52-17. Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his return to action, and the Tigers intercepted Kenny Pickett four times. A Clemson-Notre Dame rematch in the conference title game seems likely. Up next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.