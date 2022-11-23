Week 13 ACC football power poll

It’s fitting, that heading into the final week of the regular-season slate, Clemson is the clear-cut No. 1 in our Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll.

The Tigers were there in the preseason and never fell below the No. 1 position, but had shared first-place votes with North Carolina the past two weeks. But the Tar Heels’ loss to Georgia Tech pushed them down to No. 3 this week, leaving Clemson separated from the rest of the pack.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (10-1, No. 1 last week): Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 233 yards and two scores and ran for 89 yards and another TD in the Tigers’ demolition of Miami this past Saturday to complete an unblemished run (8-0) through their ACC regular-season slate. Though Clemson’s shot at the CFP might be unlikely, it can certainly upgrade its resume and enhance its chances this weekend with a win over rival South Carolina, which knocked off then-No. 5 Tennessee last Saturday. Next: vs. South Carolina, Saturday

2. Florida State (8-3, No. 3 last week): Coach Mike Norvell’s Seminoles have rattled off four straight victories — against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana — in dominant fashion. They combined to outscore those teams 173 to 39. Florida State leads the ACC in total defense (293.4 yards per game allowed) and scoring defense (18 points allowed per game). Next: vs. Florida, Friday

3. North Carolina (9-2, No. 2 last week): The Tar Heels failed to protect quarterback Drake Maye, who was sacked six times and threw an interception in their disappointing home loss to Georgia Tech this past Saturday. The normally explosive UNC offense wasn’t versus the Yellow Jackets, and it’ll have to get right in order to beat rival N.C. State this week. Next: vs. N.C. State, Friday

4. Louisville (7-4, No. 7 last week): Another week without its starting quarterback, and another win for Louisville. The Cardinals deserve credit for winning games without Malik Cunningham, and this past Saturday in their victory against N.C. State, running back Jawhar Jordan’s 105 rushing yards and touchdown paced the offense. Louisville, which was 2-3 through its first five games, has won five of its last six. Next: at Kentucky, Saturday

5. Wake Forest (7-4, No. 8 last week): Wake Forest avoided a fourth-straight loss with a come-from-behind win against Syracuse this past Saturday. The Demon Deacons tallied 35 consecutive points from late in the second quarter through the early fourth after being behind by two scores. Wide receiver A.T. Perry hauled in 10 catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Next: at Duke, Saturday

6. Pittsburgh (7-4, No. 6 last week): The Panthers had to hang on to win their third straight, a 28-26 victory over Duke this past Saturday. They got a 2-point conversion stop when they thwarted the Blue Devils’ try at a game-tying trick play and then recovered an onside kick in the final minute to take the game. Running back Israel Abanikanda logged his eighth 100-yard performance in the victory. Next: at Miami, Saturday

7. Duke (7-4, No. 4 last week): Duke scored twice in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get the 2-point conversion it needed to tie Pitt and force overtime. Even with the loss, though, the Blue Devils are having success not many forecasted at the start of the year. Coach Mike Elko’s bunch can win its eighth game if it can take down Wake Forest. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday

8. N.C. State (7-4, No. 5 last week): N.C. State struggled to run the ball and throw it well in a loss to Louisville this past Saturday. The Wolfpack’s offense hasn’t been the same since Devin Leary’s injury, though, freshman QB MJ Morris showed flashes of potential before he got hurt in their Nov. 12 loss to Boston College. Next: at North Carolina, Friday

9. Georgia Tech (5-6, No. 11 last week): Under interim coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech is 4-3 after last week’s upset win over North Carolina. He’s done an admirable job and shown well enough to be considered for the full-time gig. And if his Yellow Jackets can pull another surprise win this weekend — and this would be the stunner of all stunners — against No. 1 Georgia, they’d earn bowl eligibility. Next: at Georgia, Saturday

10. Miami (5-6, No. 9 last week): The Hurricanes’ 40-10 loss to Clemson this past Saturday has them needing a win against Pittsburgh to gain bowl eligibility in coach Mario Cristobal’s first season at the helm in Miami. It’s not an impossible task, but the Hurricanes don’t have a win against a Power Five opponent with a .500 record or better this year. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday

11. Syracuse (6-5, No. 10 last week): What a fall for Syracuse. The Orange climbed to as high as No. 3 in our power poll after winning their first six games, but they’ve lost five straight since. They’ll try to get to seven wins in their regular-season finale on the road against BC. Next: at Boston College, Saturday

12. Virginia (3-7, No. 11 last week): Instead of playing this past Saturday against Coastal Carolina, the Cavaliers canceled the game and honored the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry — three players killed in the Nov. 13 shooting on Grounds in Charlottesville — with an emotional memorial service at John Paul Jones Arena. UVa won’t play this weekend either and its season is over after deciding to cancel its rivalry game with Virginia Tech.

13. Virginia Tech (3-8, No. 14 last week): The Hokies earned a hard-fought and impressive, 23-22 win over non-conference foe Liberty, to close their season. Running back Jalen Holston rushed for 99 yards and three scores in the victory, which halted a seven-game losing streak.

14. Boston College (3-8, No. 12 last week): Boston College was no match this past Saturday for Notre Dame in a 44-0 loss to the Irish. Notre Dame averaged 7.4 yards per carry as it piled up 281 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns against the Eagles. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday