Week 12 ACC football power poll

The ACC power poll remains largely unchanged after a week filled with postponements and cancellations. A lack of games played made it tough for anyone to make a move up or down the poll.

Of the games played, few results were shocking, with the exception of Pitt’s 47-14 beatdown of Virginia Tech. Earlier in the season, the Hokies seemed like they’d be the clear favorite for the Dec. 12 Commonwealth Clash with Virginia. Now, the Wahoos seem like the superior team.

They’ll settle that debate on the field in just a few weeks.

1. Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): Notre Dame returns from its bye week to be greeted by a massive road challenge. Sam Howell and North Carolina’s high powered offense host the Fighting Irish on Friday. With Syracuse and Wake Forest left on the schedule following the UNC game, a win goes a long way toward Notre Dame locking down its spot in the ACC Championship Game. Up next: at North Carolina, Friday, 3:30 p.m.