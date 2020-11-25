Week 12 ACC football power poll

The ACC power poll remains largely unchanged after a week filled with postponements and cancellations. A lack of games played made it tough for anyone to make a move up or down the poll.
Of the games played, few results were shocking, with the exception of Pitt’s 47-14 beatdown of Virginia Tech. Earlier in the season, the Hokies seemed like they’d be the clear favorite for the Dec. 12 Commonwealth Clash with Virginia. Now, the Wahoos seem like the superior team.
They’ll settle that debate on the field in just a few weeks.
1. Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): Notre Dame returns from its bye week to be greeted by a massive road challenge. Sam Howell and North Carolina’s high powered offense host the Fighting Irish on Friday. With Syracuse and Wake Forest left on the schedule following the UNC game, a win goes a long way toward Notre Dame locking down its spot in the ACC Championship Game. Up next: at North Carolina, Friday, 3:30 p.m.
2. Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC, No. 2 last week): The Tigers’ scheduled game with Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff after the two teams disagreed on the health protocols surrounding the contest. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wasn’t happy with the decision, and both teams have bickered back and forth at each other in recent days about whether the decision to postpone was correct. Up next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
3. Miami (7-1, 6-1 ACC, No. 3 last week): Due to COVID-19 issues, the Hurricanes won’t play again this weekend. They’re hoping to play Dec. 5 at Wake Forest. Up next: Bye
4. North Carolina (6-2, 6-2 ACC, No. 4 last week): UNC didn’t play last week, giving the Tar Heels extra time to prepare for Friday’s matchup with Notre Dame. North Carolina possesses plenty of firepower to beat the Irish, but needs significant improvement defensively to pull off the upset. Up next: vs. Notre Dame, Friday, 3:30 p.m.
5. N.C. State (6-3, 5-3 ACC, No. 5 last week): Finally, a team in the power poll that played an actual football game last week. The Wolfpack pulled out a gritty 15-14 win over Liberty, thanks to a blocked field goal in the final two minutes of the game. With no timeouts when the field goal was attempted, N.C. State couldn’t pull a Virginia Tech and erase an important blocked kick late in the game against the Flames. Up next: at Syracuse, Saturday, noon
6. Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3 ACC, No. 6 last week): There was no game for the Demon Deacons last weekend after their matchup with Duke was canceled. They’re off again this Saturday. Up next: Bye
7. Boston College (5-4, 4-4 ACC, No. 7 last week): Another team that didn’t play last weekend, Boston College returns to the field with a winnable home game against Louisville. A win would be the Eagles' sixth this fall. Up next: vs. Louisville, Saturday, 4 p.m.
8. Virginia (4-4, 3-4 ACC, No. 8 last week): QB Brennan Armstrong excelled for UVa on Saturday, putting up more than 400 yards in a 55-15 victory over Abilene Christian. The offensive showing, particularly in the passing game, is a major positive for the Wahoos moving forward. Losing star linebacker Charles Snowden to a broken ankle, however, is a major blow the rest of the year. Up next: at Florida State, Saturday, 8 p.m.
9. Pittsburgh (5-4, 4-4 ACC, No. 10 last week): Pitt obliterated Virginia Tech on Saturday, winning 47-14. The Hokies struggled offensively, and the Panthers racked up more than 400 passing yards as Kenny Pickett performed well. DJ Turner brought in 15 receptions for the Panthers, racking up 184 yards and a touchdown. Up next: at Clemson, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
10. Virginia Tech (4-5, 4-4 ACC, No. 9 last week): A 33-point loss to Pittsburgh isn’t what Virginia Tech needed. The Hokies are sliding as fans begin to question whether Justin Fuente is the right man to lead the program. Virginia Tech is on a three-game losing streak, falling to Liberty, Miami and Pitt. A losing regular-season record is almost a guarantee with Clemson and Virginia left on the schedule. Up next: Bye
11. Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4 ACC, No. 11 last week): The Yellow Jackets weren’t able to play Miami last weekend due to COVID-19 issues with the Hurricanes, but they expect to take the field this weekend. Georgia Tech hosts Duke in a battle of ACC bottom dwellers. The winning team picks up win No. 3. Up next: vs. Duke, Saturday, 7 p.m.
12. Louisville (3-6, 2-6 ACC, No. 12 last week): If a team is struggling, it helps to play Syracuse. Louisville lost six of its last seven games before running over the Orange. The Cardinals won 30-0, and they allowed just 137 total yards. It was an easy win for a team in desperate need of a victory. Up next: at Boston College, Saturday, 4 p.m.
13. Florida State (2-6, 1-6 ACC, No. 13 last week): The Seminoles opted not to play Saturday, feeling uncomfortable with Clemson’s handling of a player with COVID-19 symptons. They took the week off as a result, but they’ll face Virginia this weekend. The Seminoles need improvement in all three phases to beat a confident and improving UVa squad. Up next: vs. Virginia, Saturday, 8 p.m.
14. Duke (2-6, 1-6 ACC, No. 14 last week): The Blue Devils’ game with Wake Forest was canceled. They face Georgia Tech this week with a chance to win an ACC game against a team other than Syracuse. Duke could use a positive result over a fellow ACC bottom dweller. Up next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday, 7 p.m.
15. Syracuse (1-8, 1-7 ACC, No. 15 last week): College basketball season began Wednesday, and the Orange’s men team starts play Friday. That’s a welcomed sight for Syracuse sports fans, as the football team sits at 1-8. There’s little reason to believe Syracuse can beat N.C. State or Notre Dame to win a second time this fall. Up next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday, noon
