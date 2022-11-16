Week 12 ACC football power poll

Clemson may have bounced back impressively from its loss to Notre Dame, but that defeat may have taken the ACC out of the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers checked in at No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, revealed Tuesday night. North Carolina, also 9-1 with its lone loss coming against the Fighting Irish, was No. 13.

Even two-loss teams LSU and Alabama outranked the ACC duo, meaning the road to the playoffs has plenty of blockages for the conference.

For the ACC to have any shot at a CFP spot, they’ll need both the Tigers and Tar Heels to win out, adding significance and value to the team’s meeting in the conference championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 3.

The good news is they’ll be favorites in all their remaining regular-season games. So it’s of little surprise that Clemson and North Carolina sit solidly atop this week’s Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (9-1, tied for No. 1 last week): The Tigers were beaten soundly by Notre Dame but responded with a solid win over resurgent Louisville. An 11-1 season wouldn’t be anything to sneeze at, even if Clemson does miss the playoff for a second straight year. Next: vs. Miami, Saturday

2. North Carolina (9-1, tied for No. 1 last week): Drake Maye’s Heisman campaign just keeps picking up steam. The Tar Heels needed a lot from the rookie quarterback again in a 36-34 road win at Wake Forest, and he delivered. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday

3. Florida State (7-3, No. 4 last week): The Seminoles' win over LSU keeps looking more and more impressive. They’ve won three straight, all by double digits, have allowed just 22 points total over those three victories. Next: vs. Louisiana, Saturday

4. Duke (7-3, No. 7 last week): The Blue Devils have won three straight and their three losses this season came by eight, three and three points. Mike Elko is making a strong case to be the ACC coach of the year in his first season in Durham. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday

5. N.C. State (7-3, No. 3 last week): An inexplicable loss to Boston College puts the Wolfpack’s season squarely in the disappointing column. Quarterback M.J. Morris, playing for the injured Devin Leary, has fallen off after strong games against Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Next: at Louisville, Saturday

6. Pittsburgh (6-4, No. 8 last week): The Panthers have been inconsistent this season, but after outscoring Syracuse and Virginia by a combined count of 56-16 the past two games, Pat Narduzzi’s club may be trending in the right direction for a strong finish. Next: vs. Duke, Saturday

7. Louisville (6-4, No. 5 last week): The Cardinals were one of the hottest teams in the ACC before losing at Clemson. Scott Satterfield may have lifted himself off the hot seat in the Derby City. Next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday

8. Wake Forest (6-4, No. 6 last week): Three straight losses — to Louisville, N.C. State and North Carolina — have sunk the Demon Deacons from ACC title contender to also-ran. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday

9. Miami (5-5, tied for No. 10 last week): The Hurricanes have alternated wins and losses over their last six games and still need one more win to become bowl eligible in Mario Cristobal’s first season in South Florida. With Clemson and then Pittsburgh remaining, that could be a tall order. Next: at Clemson, Saturday

10. Syracuse (6-4, No. 9 last week): The Orange were the toast of the ACC in the first half of the season, feasting on the easier portion of its schedule to open 6-0. But the Orange has gagged on the back end, losing four straight. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday

11: Georgia Tech (4-6, tied for No. 10 last week): The good news? The Yellow Jackets can become bowl eligible by winning their final two games. The bad news? They’re both on the road against ranked foes — at No. 13 North Carolina and No. 1 Georgia. Next: at North Carolina, Saturday

12. Boston College (3-7, No. 14 last week): BC surprised everyone with its 21-20 win over N.C. State last weekend, behind a backup quarterback, no less. Still, the Eagles' resume remains weighed down by a lopsided loss to Virginia Tech in Week 2. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday

13: Virginia (3-7, tied for No. 10 last week): The Cavaliers, who have lost three straight, canceled this Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina following the shooting deaths of three of their players. Next: TBD

14: Virginia Tech (2-8, No. 13 last week): A sound beating by the Blue Devils in Durham handed the Hokies their seventh straight loss. That hasn’t happened since 1951. The Hokies' lone ACC win, over Boston College in Week 2, seems so long ago. Next: at Liberty, Saturday​