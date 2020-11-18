Week 11 ACC football power poll

For the first time in a long time, Virginia passes Virginia Tech in the ACC power poll. The Hokies keep losing heartbreakers, while the Wahoos gain momentum weekly.

Elsewhere, Notre Dame holds onto the No. 1 spot in the poll, while Miami quietly lurks at No. 3. If the Hurricanes can win out, a few upsets at the top of the standings could boost them into the ACC title game.

At the bottom of the poll, Syracuse remains the ACC’s worst squad this fall.

1. Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): The Fighting Irish beat a solid Boston College squad 45-31 the week after an emotional victory over Clemson. Ian Book threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Irish ran the ball 49 times for 274 yards and three scores. The win against the Eagles keeps Notre Dame firmly in the No. 1 spot of our power poll. Up next: Bye

2. Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC, No. 2 last week): The Tigers, who didn’t play last week, return to action this weekend with a winnable contest against Florida State. Trevor Lawrence returns to the field after recovering from COVID-19, which should offer an emotional lift to a team fighting to set up a potential rematch with Notre Dame in the conference championship. Up next: at Florida State, Saturday, noon