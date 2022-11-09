Week 11 ACC football power poll

The chance an Atlantic Coast Conference member reaches the College Football Playoff is slim at this point following Clemson’s lopsided non-league loss at Notre Dame this past Saturday.

And the Tigers, perhaps, won’t be the only ones kicking themselves when the regular-season slate concludes for falling against an average version of the Irish, who knocked off currently-surging North Carolina on Sept. 24.

Clemson has already secured its spot in the ACC title game and is on track to meet UNC, which after beating Virginia on Saturday has won five in a row and is on a clear path to take the Coastal Division. This week, the Tigers and the Tar Heels are tied for the top spot in the Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll. It’s the first time this season that Clemson didn’t receive every first-place vote.

Ties seemed to be a theme, too, this week with struggling UVa, Miami and Georgia Tech all knotted in the No. 10 spot.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

t-1. Clemson (8-1, No. 1 last week): The Tigers’ trek to South Bend wasn’t just a loss. They were beat down by the Irish, who had a 28-0 lead early in the fourth quarter on Benjamin Morrison’s 96-yard interception return for a touchdown. Both Clemson quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik threw an interception during the game, leaving the Tigers with significant quarterback issues. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday

t-1. North Carolina (8-1, No. 2 last week): A team without any QB problems is UNC, with freshman signal-caller Drake Maye having emerged as the favorite for ACC Offensive Player of the Year. He leads the country in passing touchdowns (31), total offense (386.3 yards per game) and is fourth for completion percentage (71.2%), and his three total touchdowns — two passing, one rushing — propelled the Tar Heels to a road win at UVa. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday

3. N.C. State (7-2, No. 6 last week): Give credit to Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, whose unit was excellent in N.C. State’s win over Wake Forest this past weekend while holding the Demon Deacons to only 21 points — tied for the fewest they’ve scored in a game this season. N.C. State racked up nine tackles for loss and four sacks in the victory. The Wolfpack lead the ACC in scoring defense (17.8 points allowed per game). Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday

4. Florida State (6-3, t-No. 4 last week): The Seminoles’ 45-3 demolition of rival Miami on the road was impressive. Signal-caller Jordan Travis threw for three touchdowns while running back Trey Benson rushed for 128 yards and two scores as FSU displayed a truly balanced attack. The Seminoles have won back-to-back contests and have three very winnable games — at Syracuse, vs. Louisiana and vs. Florida — left. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday

5. Louisville (6-3, No. 7 last week): What a difference a month makes. The Cardinals were as low as tied for 12th in this poll after falling to lowly Boston College, but since then coach Scott Satterfield’s squad has rattled off four straight victories and done so in dominant fashion. Those four wins — at UVa, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Wake Forest and vs. James Madison — were by an average margin of victory of 20.5 points per contest. Next: at Clemson, Saturday

6. Wake Forest (6-3, No. 3 last week): If Louisville is on the rise, certainly Wake Forest is on the down swing. The Demon Deacons were steadily holding at No. 2 in this poll through late October, but they’ve dropped consecutive games. The defending Atlantic Division champion’s schedule doesn’t get any easier this week with UNC coming to town. Next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday

7. Duke (6-3, No. 8 last week): Duke has taken on the personality of its first-year coach Mike Elko, having flexed a powerful rushing attack and a disruptive defense in the Blue Devils’ win at Boston College last week. As a team, Duke racked up 232 rushing yards and four scores on the ground while its defense registered five sacks of BC QB Emmett Morehead. The Blue Devils are aiming for their third straight win this week. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday

8. Pittsburgh (5-4, No. 9 last week): The Panthers have had an up-and-down year, but earned their best victory of the campaign to this point with a 19-9 win over then-nationally-ranked Syracuse this past Saturday. With defense at the forefront of the win, Pitt held Syracuse to 25 rushing yards (1 yard per carry) and 145 total yards. Defensive end Deslin Alexandre had 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss. Next: at Virginia, Saturday

9. Syracuse (6-3, t-No. 4 last week): A once-promising season — with hopes a division or conference title — has sputtered away from the Orange. They’ve lost three straight — at Clemson, vs. Notre Dame and Pittsburgh. For coach Dino Babers and company, they’ve got to get their ground game going again, having averaged only 43 rushing yards per game over the last two contests compared to 179 rushing yards per game through the first seven. Next: vs. Florida State, Saturday

t-10. Miami (4-5, No. 10 last week): The Hurricanes were a disaster in their prime-time loss to Florida State. Miami turned the ball over four times, managed only 188 total yards of offense and couldn’t slow the Seminoles’ rushing attack. Next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday

t-10. Virginia (3-6, No. 11 last week): UVa should be proud of its effort against North Carolina, taking the Tar Heels deep into the fourth quarter in a 31-28 loss. The Cavaliers were without their three best wide receivers, too, but quarterback Brennan Armstrong rushed for two scores and steadied a unit of backups around him to keep the Hoos competitive. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday

t-10. Georgia Tech (4-5, No. 12 last week): Two fourth-quarter touchdowns for interim coach Brent Key’s bunch propelled the Yellow Jackets for a come-from-behind win over Virginia Tech this past Saturday, and freshman signal-caller Zach Pyron was the star. He threw for a TD and rushed for one in the final stanza to lift Georgia Tech, which can reach a bowl game if it wins two of its last three games. Next: vs. Miami, Saturday

13. Virginia Tech (2-7, No. 13 last week): The Hokies’ heartbreaking loss had all the making of a potentially special win for Virginia Tech. The Hokies had a 90-yard punt-return touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown to build a 27-16 lead that they took into the fourth quarter before Georgia Tech ultimately stormed back. Virginia Tech has lost six in a row. Next: at Duke, Saturday

14. Boston College (2-7, No. 14 last week): Boston College’s four straight losses have sent the Eagles unanimously to the No. 14 spot in this week’s poll, and it doesn’t appear they will have the chance to depart the basement with N.C. State, Notre Dame and Syracuse still on the schedule. Next: at N.C. State, Saturday​