Week 10 ACC football power poll

Last week’s ACC schedule pinned the conference’s top two teams against each other, and the game didn’t disappoint. Notre Dame outlasted Clemson 47-40 in double overtime, putting them in play to make the College Football Playoff.

The victory for the Irish also moves them into the No. 1 spot in the power poll.

Elsewhere, Virginia Tech fell to in-state foe Liberty, suffering its third loss of the fall. The Flames, after their upset win over the Hokies, have a legitimate case that they’re the best football team in the commonwealth of Virginia.

1. Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0 ACC, No. 2 last week): For the first time all season, a team other than Clemson claims the top spot in the power poll. A thrilling 47-40 double overtime victory over the Tigers gives the Fighting Irish an ideal path to the ACC Championship Game. Notre Dame also sits in prime position to make the College Football Playoff. At the same time, injuries and the absence of Trevor Lawrence due to COVID-19 played a role in the upset win. A rematch in the conference title game could lead to different results. Next: at Boston College, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.