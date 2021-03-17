 Skip to main content
Week 1 Ragged Mountain cross country poll
Boys Individuals

1. Joseph Taylor (Western, Sr.): 10:14 at The Ragged Mountain Cup

2. Nicholas Emmert (Louisa, Jr.): 10:14 at The Cup

3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Soph.): 10:15 at The Cup

4. Branden Wood (Louisa, Sr.): 10:17 at The Cup

5. Reece McKee (Charlottesville, Sr.): 10:26 at The Cup

6. Thomas Kallen (Western, Sr.): 10:26 at The Cup

7. Esteban Vizcaino (Monticello, Sr.): 10:33 at The Cup

8. Walter Moak (Western, Sr.): 10:33 at The Cup

9. Hunter Ray (Monticello, Sr.): 10:42 at The Cup

10. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:44 at The Cup

11. Caiden Davenport (Louisa, Jr.): 10:48 at The Cup

12. William Moore (Louisa, Fr.): 10:55 at The Cup

13. Matthew Klapak (Louisa, Sr.): 11:03 at The Cup

14. Jonathan Kumer (Western, Jr.): 11:05 at The Cup

15. Nate Sullivan (Western, Soph.): 11:08 at The Cup

Boys teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won Ragged Mountain Cup, 10:22 avg

2. Louisa: 2nd at The Cup, 10:36 avg.

3. Charlottesville: 4th at The Cup, 11:19 avg.

4. Monticello: 5th at The Cup, 11:23 avg.

5. Albemarle: 6th at The Cup, 11:33 avg.

Girls Individuals

1. Arianna Deboer (Albemarle, Sr.): 11:36 at The Cup

2. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Soph.): 12:17 at The Cup

3. Cassidy Guyton (Albemarle, Sr.): 12:24 at The Cup

4. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, Fr.): 12:32 at The Cup

5. Olivia St. Amand (Albemarle, Soph.): 13:10 at The Cup

6. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Sr.): 13:12 at The Cup

7. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Soph.): 13:15 at The Cup

8. Bella Soren (Albemarle, Soph.): 13:30 at The Cup

9. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Sr.): 13:46 at The Cup

10. Eleanor Abell (Western, Jr.): 13:46 at The Cup

11. Lillian Peskova (Albemarle, Jr.): 13:56 at The Cup

12. Evelyn Demers (Fluvanna, Soph.): 13:58 at The Cup

13. Sienna Collier (Western, Soph.): 14:00 at The Cup

14. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, Fr.): 14:15 at The Cup

15. Caroline Jaffe (Charlottesville, Jr.): 14:18 at The Cup

Girls teams

1. Albemarle: Won Ragged Mountain Cup, 12:24 avg.

2. Fluvanna: 3rd at The Cup, 14:05 avg.

3. Western Albemarle: 4th at The Cup, 14:29 avg.

4. Louisa: 5th at The Cup, 14:44 avg.

5. Charlottesville: 6th at The Cup, 15:05 avg.

