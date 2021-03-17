Week 1 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys Individuals
1. Joseph Taylor (Western, Sr.): 10:14 at The Ragged Mountain Cup
2. Nicholas Emmert (Louisa, Jr.): 10:14 at The Cup
3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Soph.): 10:15 at The Cup
4. Branden Wood (Louisa, Sr.): 10:17 at The Cup
5. Reece McKee (Charlottesville, Sr.): 10:26 at The Cup
6. Thomas Kallen (Western, Sr.): 10:26 at The Cup
7. Esteban Vizcaino (Monticello, Sr.): 10:33 at The Cup
8. Walter Moak (Western, Sr.): 10:33 at The Cup
9. Hunter Ray (Monticello, Sr.): 10:42 at The Cup
10. Stephen Smith (Albemarle, Sr.): 10:44 at The Cup
11. Caiden Davenport (Louisa, Jr.): 10:48 at The Cup
12. William Moore (Louisa, Fr.): 10:55 at The Cup
13. Matthew Klapak (Louisa, Sr.): 11:03 at The Cup
14. Jonathan Kumer (Western, Jr.): 11:05 at The Cup
15. Nate Sullivan (Western, Soph.): 11:08 at The Cup
Boys teams
1. Western Albemarle: Won Ragged Mountain Cup, 10:22 avg
2. Louisa: 2nd at The Cup, 10:36 avg.
3. Charlottesville: 4th at The Cup, 11:19 avg.
4. Monticello: 5th at The Cup, 11:23 avg.
5. Albemarle: 6th at The Cup, 11:33 avg.
Girls Individuals
1. Arianna Deboer (Albemarle, Sr.): 11:36 at The Cup
2. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Soph.): 12:17 at The Cup
3. Cassidy Guyton (Albemarle, Sr.): 12:24 at The Cup
4. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, Fr.): 12:32 at The Cup
5. Olivia St. Amand (Albemarle, Soph.): 13:10 at The Cup
6. Madeline Kronebusch (Albemarle, Sr.): 13:12 at The Cup
7. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Soph.): 13:15 at The Cup
8. Bella Soren (Albemarle, Soph.): 13:30 at The Cup
9. Emily Smeds (Fluvanna, Sr.): 13:46 at The Cup
10. Eleanor Abell (Western, Jr.): 13:46 at The Cup
11. Lillian Peskova (Albemarle, Jr.): 13:56 at The Cup
12. Evelyn Demers (Fluvanna, Soph.): 13:58 at The Cup
13. Sienna Collier (Western, Soph.): 14:00 at The Cup
14. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, Fr.): 14:15 at The Cup
15. Caroline Jaffe (Charlottesville, Jr.): 14:18 at The Cup
Girls teams
1. Albemarle: Won Ragged Mountain Cup, 12:24 avg.
2. Fluvanna: 3rd at The Cup, 14:05 avg.
3. Western Albemarle: 4th at The Cup, 14:29 avg.
4. Louisa: 5th at The Cup, 14:44 avg.
5. Charlottesville: 6th at The Cup, 15:05 avg.