Week 1 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys individuals

1. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, Jr.): Won the Ragged Mountain Cup in 9:56

2. Owen Shifflett (Western, Sr.): 10:01 at The Cup

3. Nate Sullivan (Western, Sr.): 10:06 at The Cup

4. Biruk Beardsley (St. Anne's, Sr.): 10:11 at The Cup

5. Ben Amago (Western, So.): 10:15 at The Cup

6. Nathaniel McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 10:28 at The Cup

7. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, Jr.): 10:28 at The Cup

8. Henry Kimbrough (Western, So.): 10:29 at The Cup

9. Kuyper Deboer (Albemarle, Jr.): 10:31 at The Cup

10. Taylor Myers (Woodberry, Sr.): 10:48 at The Cup

11. William Moore (Louisa, Jr.): 10:49 at The Cup

12. Jack Helmke (Charlottesville, Sr.): 10:55 at The Cup

13. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Sr.): 10:55 at The Cup

14. Jon Nathan Lawrence (Covenant, Fr.): 10:58 at The Cup

15. Evan Young (William Monroe, Sr.): 11:03 at The Cup

Boys teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won The Cup in 40:54

2. Charlottesville: 2nd at The Cup in 43:24

3. Monticello: 3rd at The Cup in 44:07

4. Albemarle: 4th at The Cup in 45:34

5. Louisa: 6th at The Cup in 46:04

Girls individuals

1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, Jr.): 11:01 at The Cup

2. Sadie Adams (Western, So.): 11:18 at The Cup

3. Reese Dalton (Covenant, Jr.): 11:26 at The Cup

4. Emma Schmitz (Western, Fr.): 12:02 at The Cup

5. Grace Cook (Western, Jr.): 12:04 at The Cup

6. Elaina Pierce (Charlottesville, Fr.): 12:13 at The Cup

7. Ryan Davidson (Monticello, Fr.): 12:19 at The Cup

8. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Sr.): 12:21 at The Cup

9. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, Jr.): 12:25 at The Cup

10. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Sr.): 12:26 at The Cup

11. Hope McCullough (Monticello, Sr.): 12:35 at The Cup

12. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Sr.): 12:41 at The Cup

13. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, So,): 12:42 at The Cup

14. Emerson Ritter (Western, Fr.): 12:46 at The Cup

15. Eva Weaver (Albemarle, Jr.): 12:49 at The Cup

Girls teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won The Cup in 48:25

2. Albemarle: 2nd at The Cup in 50:17

3. Covenant: 3rd at The Cup in 51:24

4. Louisa: 4th at The Cup in 53:53

5. Monticello: 5th at The Cup in 54:05

Based on votes by area coaches

