Week 1 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys individuals
1. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, Jr.): Won the Ragged Mountain Cup in 9:56
2. Owen Shifflett (Western, Sr.): 10:01 at The Cup
3. Nate Sullivan (Western, Sr.): 10:06 at The Cup
4. Biruk Beardsley (St. Anne's, Sr.): 10:11 at The Cup
5. Ben Amago (Western, So.): 10:15 at The Cup
6. Nathaniel McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 10:28 at The Cup
7. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, Jr.): 10:28 at The Cup
8. Henry Kimbrough (Western, So.): 10:29 at The Cup
9. Kuyper Deboer (Albemarle, Jr.): 10:31 at The Cup
10. Taylor Myers (Woodberry, Sr.): 10:48 at The Cup
11. William Moore (Louisa, Jr.): 10:49 at The Cup
12. Jack Helmke (Charlottesville, Sr.): 10:55 at The Cup
13. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Sr.): 10:55 at The Cup
14. Jon Nathan Lawrence (Covenant, Fr.): 10:58 at The Cup
15. Evan Young (William Monroe, Sr.): 11:03 at The Cup
Boys teams
1. Western Albemarle: Won The Cup in 40:54
2. Charlottesville: 2nd at The Cup in 43:24
3. Monticello: 3rd at The Cup in 44:07
4. Albemarle: 4th at The Cup in 45:34
5. Louisa: 6th at The Cup in 46:04
Girls individuals
1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, Jr.): 11:01 at The Cup
2. Sadie Adams (Western, So.): 11:18 at The Cup
3. Reese Dalton (Covenant, Jr.): 11:26 at The Cup
4. Emma Schmitz (Western, Fr.): 12:02 at The Cup
5. Grace Cook (Western, Jr.): 12:04 at The Cup
6. Elaina Pierce (Charlottesville, Fr.): 12:13 at The Cup
7. Ryan Davidson (Monticello, Fr.): 12:19 at The Cup
8. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Sr.): 12:21 at The Cup
9. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, Jr.): 12:25 at The Cup
10. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Sr.): 12:26 at The Cup
11. Hope McCullough (Monticello, Sr.): 12:35 at The Cup
12. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Sr.): 12:41 at The Cup
13. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, So,): 12:42 at The Cup
14. Emerson Ritter (Western, Fr.): 12:46 at The Cup
15. Eva Weaver (Albemarle, Jr.): 12:49 at The Cup
Girls teams
1. Western Albemarle: Won The Cup in 48:25
2. Albemarle: 2nd at The Cup in 50:17
3. Covenant: 3rd at The Cup in 51:24
4. Louisa: 4th at The Cup in 53:53
5. Monticello: 5th at The Cup in 54:05