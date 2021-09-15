 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 1 Ragged Mountain cross country poll
0 comments

Week 1 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

  • 0

Boys individuals

1. Ferenc Kovacs (Woodberry, So.): Won Ragged Mountain Cup in 9:37

2. Nicky Emmert (Louisa, Sr.): 9:46 at The Cup

3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Jr.): 9:58 at The Cup

4. Jade Mawn (Western, Sr.): 10:07 at The Cup

5. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, So.): 10:37 at The Cup

6. Jonathan Kumer (Western, Sr.): 10:41 at The Cup

7. Nate Sullivan (Western, Jr.): 10:42 at The Cup

8. Henry Kimbrough (Western, Fr.): 10:43 at The Cup

9. Caiden Davenport (Louisa, Sr.): 10:45 at The Cup

10. Eli Cook (Charlottesville, Sr.): 10:46 at The Cup

11. William Moore (Louisa, So.): 10:49 at The Cup

12. Winston Ransone (Woodberry, Sr.): 10:53 at The Cup

13. Conrad Bruton (William Monroe, Sr.): 10:59 at The Cup

14. Pen Oldham (Woodberry, Sr.): 10:59 at The Cup

15. Eric Zartler (Albemarle, Sr.): 11:01 at The Cup

Boys teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won Ragged Mountain Cup in 41:32

2. Woodberry Forest: 2nd at The Cup in 42:43

3. Louisa: 3rd at The Cup in 43:02

4. Charlottesville: 4th at The Cup in 44:51

5. William Monroe: 5th at The Cup in 45:17

Girls individuals

1. Jenna Stutzman (Western, Sr.): 11:25 at The Cup

2. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, So.): 11:06 at The Cup (Open Race)

3. Reese Dalton (Covenant, So.): 11:32 at The Cup (Open Race)

4. Sadie Adams (Western, Fr.): 11:37 at The Cup

5. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, So.): 11:55 at The Cup

6. Kate McLearen (Madison, Sr.): 11:58 at The Cup

7. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Jr.): 12:14 at The Cup

8. Grace Cook (Western, So.): 12:22 at The Cup

9. Hailey Hodson (Western, So.): 12:24 at The Cup

10. Jordan Stone (Western, Jr.): 12:46 at The Cup

11. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, So.): 13:03 at The Cup

12. Charlotte Anderson (Monticello, Sr.): 13:04 at The Cup

13. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Jr.): 13:12 at The Cup

14. Eleanor Abell (Western, Sr.): 13:14 at The Cup

15. Sienna Collier (Western, Jr.): 13:22 at The Cup

Girls teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won Ragged Mountain Cup in 47:51

2. Albemarle: 2nd at The Cup in 51:16

3. Monticello: 4th at The Cup in 56:56

4. William Monroe: 6th at The Cup in 58:19

5. Fluvanna: 7th at The Cup in 59:11

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Cantlay Ryder Cup Outlook

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia’s defense off to strong start in 2021
Sports

Virginia’s defense off to strong start in 2021

Virginia's offense has drawn significant, and deserved, praise for its performance this season, but perhaps lost in the shuffle has been the play of the Cavaliers' defense, which has allowed just 14 points in two games.

Week 2 ACC football power poll
Sports

Week 2 ACC football power poll

In this week's ACC football power poll, we debut a new voting panel, which now consists of six members of the Lee Enterprises sports team. See how they voted after a rough Week 1 for the conference.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert