Week 1 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys individuals
1. Ferenc Kovacs (Woodberry, So.): Won Ragged Mountain Cup in 9:37
2. Nicky Emmert (Louisa, Sr.): 9:46 at The Cup
3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Jr.): 9:58 at The Cup
4. Jade Mawn (Western, Sr.): 10:07 at The Cup
5. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, So.): 10:37 at The Cup
6. Jonathan Kumer (Western, Sr.): 10:41 at The Cup
7. Nate Sullivan (Western, Jr.): 10:42 at The Cup
8. Henry Kimbrough (Western, Fr.): 10:43 at The Cup
9. Caiden Davenport (Louisa, Sr.): 10:45 at The Cup
10. Eli Cook (Charlottesville, Sr.): 10:46 at The Cup
11. William Moore (Louisa, So.): 10:49 at The Cup
12. Winston Ransone (Woodberry, Sr.): 10:53 at The Cup
13. Conrad Bruton (William Monroe, Sr.): 10:59 at The Cup
14. Pen Oldham (Woodberry, Sr.): 10:59 at The Cup
15. Eric Zartler (Albemarle, Sr.): 11:01 at The Cup
Boys teams
1. Western Albemarle: Won Ragged Mountain Cup in 41:32
2. Woodberry Forest: 2nd at The Cup in 42:43
3. Louisa: 3rd at The Cup in 43:02
4. Charlottesville: 4th at The Cup in 44:51
5. William Monroe: 5th at The Cup in 45:17
Girls individuals
1. Jenna Stutzman (Western, Sr.): 11:25 at The Cup
2. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, So.): 11:06 at The Cup (Open Race)
3. Reese Dalton (Covenant, So.): 11:32 at The Cup (Open Race)
4. Sadie Adams (Western, Fr.): 11:37 at The Cup
5. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, So.): 11:55 at The Cup
6. Kate McLearen (Madison, Sr.): 11:58 at The Cup
7. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Jr.): 12:14 at The Cup
8. Grace Cook (Western, So.): 12:22 at The Cup
9. Hailey Hodson (Western, So.): 12:24 at The Cup
10. Jordan Stone (Western, Jr.): 12:46 at The Cup
11. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, So.): 13:03 at The Cup
12. Charlotte Anderson (Monticello, Sr.): 13:04 at The Cup
13. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Jr.): 13:12 at The Cup
14. Eleanor Abell (Western, Sr.): 13:14 at The Cup
15. Sienna Collier (Western, Jr.): 13:22 at The Cup
Girls teams
1. Western Albemarle: Won Ragged Mountain Cup in 47:51
2. Albemarle: 2nd at The Cup in 51:16
3. Monticello: 4th at The Cup in 56:56
4. William Monroe: 6th at The Cup in 58:19
5. Fluvanna: 7th at The Cup in 59:11