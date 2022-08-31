Week 1 ACC football power poll

Two ACC programs — Florida State and North Carolina — kicked off their respective seasons this past Saturday with lopsided Week 0 wins over FCS opponents, and this coming weekend all 14 league teams are in action.

The full slate features two conference tilts, with Syracuse hosting Louisville on Saturday night and Clemson and Georgia Tech meeting in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday. There are marquee nonconference bouts, too, which could alter the national perception of the ACC, as Pittsburgh renews the Backyard Brawl rivalry with West Virginia on Thursday evening and FSU encounters LSU in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll is back also, and there’s a consensus at the top among the six voters, who each view Clemson — the Tigers earned all six first-place votes — as the conference’s best team entering the campaign.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (The Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (0-0): The Tigers have a new defensive coordinator for the first time since 2012 and a new offensive coordinator for the first time since 2015, but coach Dabo Swinney filled those jobs from within by promoting Wes Goodwin to DC and Brandon Streeter to OC to keep continuity. More importantly, Clemson has elite talent, particularly, on defense with preseason All-ACC picks defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson. Next: vs. Georgia Tech (in Atlanta), Monday

2. N.C. State (0-0): Expectations are high for N.C. State and ACC Preseason Player of the Year Devin Leary. The quarterback is an NFL prospect with experience, and that’s a great starting point for the Wolfpack as he’ll lead them into a tricky road opener against improving in-state foe East Carolina. This marks the third time in the last five years that N.C. State opens against a Mike Houston-led club, so both sides are plenty familiar with each other. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday

3. Miami (0-0): New coach Mario Cristobal, returning quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and an influx of immediate-impact players from the transfer portal has the Hurricanes believing they will be a factor in the ACC Coastal Division race in Cristobal’s first season at the helm of the program. Some transfers likely to play right away include wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. (Clemson) and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (West Virginia). Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Saturday

4. Pittsburgh (0-0): The defending ACC champion Panthers have a new offensive coordinator, Frank Cignetti Jr., and a new quarterback, Kedon Slovis, but they bring back their entire offensive line and seven starters on defense with defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, a likely early-round NFL Draft pick come springtime, headlining the group. Coach Pat Narduzzi said the program is built to sustain success, and Pitt will try to show it in front of a record crowd against West Virginia for the 105th edition of the rivalry series. Next: vs. West Virginia, Thursday

5. Wake Forest (0-0): It’s an unfortunate circumstance for Wake Forest to be without standout quarterback Sam Hartman, who is out while he deals with a medical issue. Until then, redshirt freshman Mitch Griffis, who hasn’t yet made a start in his career, will be the Demon Deacons’ No. 1 quarterback. His first opportunity comes Thursday as Wake begins its quest to follow up an Atlantic Division crown with another strong year. Next: vs. VMI, Thursday

6. North Carolina (1-0): Quarterback Drake Maye’s debut was stellar as the signal-caller completed 29-of-37 throws for 294 yards and five touchdowns to four different wide receivers as the Tar Heels’ offense had no problem dicing up Florida A&M’s defense. What might qualify as a concern, though, is UNC’s defense, which allowed FAMU to find the end zone twice through the air and once on the ground. Next: at Appalachian State, Saturday

7. Virginia (0-0): Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong and his bevy of accomplished wide receivers are in place again for 2022, but they will play in a more balanced offense implemented by new coach Tony Elliott. That unit should still be very productive, but the question is whether or not the defense has made enough strides under first-year coordinator John Rudzinski to begin improving upon the 31.8 points per game UVa surrendered last season. Next: vs. Richmond, Saturday

8. Louisville (0-0): There’s not much Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham hasn’t seen in his career. His 38 career starts are the most of any signal-caller in the ACC. He can run it and throw it and he’s one of the reasons why Louisville could be a team that surprises this fall after a 6-7 record last year. UL also brings back four of its five O-Line starters and seven starters on defense. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday

9. Florida State (1-0): The Seminoles looked exactly how they should’ve looked against a lower-level opponent in their 47-7 thumping of Duquesne. Florida State racked up 406 team rushing yards and three individual rushers — Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili — each tallied more than 100 yards on the ground, so FSU carries some good feelings with it into a much stiffer test this weekend. Next: vs. LSU (in New Orleans), Sunday

10. Virginia Tech (0-0): First-year coach Brent Pry has said he’s concerned about his team’s depth entering the fall, but two positives for the Hokies is they have excellent leadership in linebacker Dax Hollifield on defense and have found a quarterback in Marshall transfer Grant Wells. He threw for 5,623 yards and 34 touchdowns for the Thundering Herd. Next: at Old Dominion, Friday

11. Boston College (0-0): Coach Jeff Hafley has guided Boston College to consecutive six-win seasons, and in his third year in charge of the Eagles, they’re looking for more with quarterback Phil Jurkovec and his top target, wide receiver Zay Flowers, in place. Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday

12. Syracuse (0-0): Three consecutive losing seasons prompted Orange coach Dino Babers to make a change and bring in former UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae to lead Syracuse’s offense. Anae’s units were prolific through the air in Charlottesville, but his most talented player at Syracuse is running back Sean Tucker, who led the ACC and was fourth nationally with 124.7 yards on the ground per game last year. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday

13. Georgia Tech (0-0): There’s a lot new for Georgia Tech and fourth-year coach Geoff Collins heading into this season. He added 17 transfers to his roster and seven new assistant coaches to his staff. For the Yellow Jackets, figuring out how fast so many fresh faces can get on the same page will determine whether or not they’re more competitive this fall than the last few. Next: vs. Clemson (in Atlanta), Monday

14. Duke (0-0): First-year coach Mike Elko revamped Duke’s strength program in the offseason and he’s hoping that’ll enable the Blue Devils to withstand the duration of ACC games and their entire schedule better than they did a year ago. There’s optimism, too, around the new offense and new defense that has been installed in Durham. Next: vs. Temple, Saturday