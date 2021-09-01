Week 1 ACC football power poll

7. Boston College: Jeff Hafley’s first season in Boston was a success. In Year 2, he returns his starting quarterback, Phil Jurkovec. The Eagles put up plenty of passing yards last season, but the running game was nearly nonexistent and the defense struggled in the final three weeks of the season. The team’s nonconference schedule is rather soft, and the opening to the year should set Boston College up with a nice record entering ACC play in October. Up next: Colgate, Saturday, noon

8. Pittsburgh: Like most years, Pitt will likely surprise people. The Panthers often enter the season with minimal preseason hype, only to perform well and pull major upsets. In other years, like last season, the Panthers seemed to fall a bit short of external expectations. With Kenny Pickett back at quarterback, the Panthers figure to be a tough out all fall. Given the schedule, a 6-0 start before hosting Clemson isn’t out of the question. Up next: UMass, Saturday, 4 p.m.

9. Louisville: An impressive 2019 was followed by a dud of a 2020. Scott Satterfield’s team hopes to bounce back this fall, and they’ll need to bring their best to be a factor this season. Nonconference games against Mississippi, UCF and Kentucky aren’t automatic wins. The program will do well to win six games this fall. Up next: Mississippi, Monday, 8 p.m.