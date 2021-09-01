Week 1 ACC football power poll

College football is back.
After a hectic 2020 season defined by COVID-19, this season should offer a return to some level of normalcy. Capacity crowds are expected to return to games this fall, and many of the league’s student-athletes and coaches are vaccinated for COVID-19.
Nothing signals normal quite like putting Clemson No. 1 in our power poll, which often sees seismic shifts each week between middle-of-the-pack teams. Can a program finally unseat the Tigers this season and cause chaos atop the power poll?
1. Clemson: Clemson tops the ACC power poll until someone proves otherwise. The Tigers lost stars like quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, but this program always seems to reload rather than rebuild. Offensively, D.J. Uiagalelei might be the next great college quarterback prospect. Defensively, the Tigers should be among the nation’s best with a fearsome defensive line. Up next: Georgia, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET
2. North Carolina: An elite coach coupled with a top-tier quarterback often leads to college football success. That’s what the Tar Heels hope happens this season, as Mack Brown and Sam Howell take aim at Clemson atop the ACC. While Howell drives the headlines, the team’s defense has a chance to be special. Tony Grimes, a sophomore, is one of the best cornerbacks in college football. Up next: at Virginia Tech, Friday, 6 p.m.
3. Miami: Assuming quarterback D’Eriq King stays healthy, Miami will perform well in 2021. The team returns running back Cam’Ron Harris and receiver Mike Harlet. There’s good experience on the right side of the offensive line, and the defense has a few standout players such as safety Bubba Bolden. We’ll learn in Week 1 if Miami is good enough to hang with the best teams in the sport. Up next: Alabama, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
4. N.C. State: There’s a lot to like about the Wolfpack. Devin Leary returns at quarterback, Zonovan Knight returns at running back, and the offensive line returns a few promising players. Defensively, linebacker Payton Wilson shines and safety Tanner Ingle plays physically. The team should be solid, but are they anywhere close to good enough to keep pace with Clemson in the Atlantic Division? Up next: South Florida, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
5. Virginia Tech: Depth figures to be a question for the Hokies this season, but entering Week 1, the talent is undeniable. Tight end James Mitchell is a matchup nightmare, and quarterback Braxton Burmeister brings impressive athleticism to the position. The team should be good along both the offensive and defensive lines. Justin Fuente needs a good season to keep his job. Up next: North Carolina, Friday, 6 p.m.
6. Virginia: Bronco Mendenhall believes his team will contend for the Coastal crown. It won’t be easy, but with Brennan Armstrong back at quarterback behind a veteran offensive line, it’s easy to see the Cavaliers scoring 30 points or more on many occasions. Defensively, the secondary needs improved play after allowing 304 passing yards per game last season. Up next: William & Mary, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
7. Boston College: Jeff Hafley’s first season in Boston was a success. In Year 2, he returns his starting quarterback, Phil Jurkovec. The Eagles put up plenty of passing yards last season, but the running game was nearly nonexistent and the defense struggled in the final three weeks of the season. The team’s nonconference schedule is rather soft, and the opening to the year should set Boston College up with a nice record entering ACC play in October. Up next: Colgate, Saturday, noon
8. Pittsburgh: Like most years, Pitt will likely surprise people. The Panthers often enter the season with minimal preseason hype, only to perform well and pull major upsets. In other years, like last season, the Panthers seemed to fall a bit short of external expectations. With Kenny Pickett back at quarterback, the Panthers figure to be a tough out all fall. Given the schedule, a 6-0 start before hosting Clemson isn’t out of the question. Up next: UMass, Saturday, 4 p.m.
9. Louisville: An impressive 2019 was followed by a dud of a 2020. Scott Satterfield’s team hopes to bounce back this fall, and they’ll need to bring their best to be a factor this season. Nonconference games against Mississippi, UCF and Kentucky aren’t automatic wins. The program will do well to win six games this fall. Up next: Mississippi, Monday, 8 p.m.
10. Wake Forest: Sam Hartman and Jaquarri Roberson form one of the better quarterback-wide receiver duos in the ACC, and running back Christian Beal-Smith is dynamic. Wake Forest should score some points. If the defense plays well, the Demon Deacons could be better than expected this fall. Up next: Old Dominion, Friday, 7 p.m.
11. Florida State: Expectations surrounding the program feel low, which could be a positive for Mike Norvell and company. After struggles, both on the field and with COVID-19 last season, the Seminoles hope for better performance this year. McKenzie Milton, a transfer quarterback from UCF, is a player to monitor. A leg injury nearly three years ago has sidelined Milton, but he figures to take snaps this season as one of the feel-good stories in the ACC. Up next: Notre Dame, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
12. Georgia Tech: It’s easy to be excited about the Yellow Jackets, who return some solid players from a season ago, including quarterback Jeff Sims. Geoff Collins enters year No. 3, hoping to propel the Yellow Jackets to a bowl game. The schedule is a beast, with Georgia Tech facing Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, North Carolina and Georgia. Up next: Northern Illinois, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
13. Syracuse: Syracuse opens the season with Ohio, and the Orange need to play well to beat their MAC opponent. That matchup, and a Sept. 18 game against Albany, might be the team’s two best opportunities for wins. Finding six wins this season feels like a reach, and head coach Dino Babers figures to be on the hot seat if Syracuse can’t scrap together a good season. Up next: at Ohio, Saturday, 7 p.m.
14. Duke: David Cutcliffe is one of the most well-respected college football coaches. Unfortunately for Cutcliffe, his team’s talent level lags behind just about everyone else in the conference other than Syracuse. Look for a subpar season from the Blue Devils, who figure to be one of the easiest ACC teams to beat this fall. Up next: at Charlotte, Friday, 7 p.m.