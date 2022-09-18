Wednesday practice drill had Virginia offense prepared for game-winning drive against Old Dominion

This script was already rehearsed.

Virginia only needed to showcase its preparedness with a result on the line.

“I knew we were going to be able to get the ball down there,” Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong said about the Hoos’ 56-yard drive in the final minute Saturday to set up kicker Brendan Farrell’s 26-yard game-winning field goal against Old Dominion.

The signal-caller and his offense executed in an alike circumstance earlier in the week when no one aside from the team was there to witness it, instead of the announced and anxious 40,556 on hand for the in-state showdown with the Monarchs.

So, when Armstrong and company were faced with having to maneuver into field-goal range with 1:01 to go and a single timeout remaining while trailing 14-13, there was no hesitation.

Armstrong’s 30-yard pass to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. sent the Hoos past midfield and his 13-yard scramble pushed them into Farrell’s scope.

“Going back to Wednesday in practice, we had a two-minute drill and won it finally,” Armstrong said. “We finally won the two-minute drill and you can say it transferred over to the game.”

Said first-year UVa coach Tony Elliott: “We had a similar situation [in practice] with 1:25 on the clock and we needed a field goal to win with one timeout. And we actually won the two-minute drill on offense this week. We kicked a field goal with nine seconds left, so we worked all week on all of the situations to try to prepare these guys, and to see them not to bat an eye with 1:01 with one timeout and go down and find a way to win the game, it tells you what’s inside of them.”

That’s good coaching by the rookie boss, too. He had them primed for the moment, which was one of a few signs on Saturday that Elliott and his staff are on the right track in their first season together.

Additionally on offense, Elliott and coordinator Des Kitchings adjusted to aid the growth from a disastrous performance in Week 2 at Illinois to create more scoring opportunities against Old Dominion. Had the Cavaliers not fumbled three times in ODU territory, heroics from Armstrong and Farrell might not have been necessary.

UVa racked up 513 total yards of offense, including 229 rushing yards, on Saturday, which was a major upgrade from the 222 total yards and 42 rushing yards it had against the Illini.

Kitchings called for a pair of down-field throws from Armstrong to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks on the Cavaliers’ first two snaps of action on Saturday. Both passes were incomplete, but Armstrong had time to throw and the long tosses spread the defense out, which opened up the field for UVa’s running game.

Freshman running back Xavier Brown, who saw increased reps, tallied 88 rushing yards, including a 38-yarder to set up the Hoos’ only touchdown. Senior running back Perris Jones had 56 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry.

“It did,” Kitchings said, “and the linemen did a good job of coming off the ball. Xavier and Perris did a good job of hitting it and running it, and so yes, taking some shots down the field helped.”

Armstrong’s protection was more consistent this week, also, thanks to the adaptations from Elliott and Kitchings. He was sacked twice by the Monarchs compared to five times by Illinois. UVa used the tight end to assist its offensive line in blocking for Armstrong, and the O-Line benefited from tackle Jonathan Leech’s insertion into the starting lineup as well.

“We had a very, very talented group that was not hitting on all cylinders,” Elliott said of the improvements seen from Game 2 to Game 3, “so what we needed to do was simplify as much as we can and take as much thinking out of it and still have enough of a game plan to go win.

“… And then [ODU was] going to give us opportunities to throw the ball down the field,” he said, “have some quick game, but they were also were going to challenge us so we needed to six-man protect, move the pocket and we needed to have the play-action shots and move the pocket so the down-the-field throws could develop.”

Armstrong tallied eight throws of 15 yards or more, including a 45-yarder to wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, two 20-yard-plus throws to Wicks and the clutch 30-yard connection with Davis on the final drive.

Defensively, coordinator John Rudzinski’s unit continued to stack strong efforts, and progress forward again. Saturday marked the first time UVa held its opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards (ODU had 89) since limiting FCS William & Mary to 94 in last year’s season-opening game.

Rudzinski has emphasized tackling since his arrival, and holding the Monarchs to 2.8 yards per rush enabled the Cavaliers’ defensive front to gain prime pass-rushing opportunities. Three sacks were recorded in either second- or third-and-long spots late in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter.

“It starts with us playing solid run defense,” Rudzinski said. “If we can be really good against the run, we can get to some manageable third downs, and that’s what we were able to do for most of the first half and then especially in the second.”

Elliott said, though, there are strides the coaching staff still must make. He said he and his team of assistants must continue to teach the Cavaliers through tricky and critical situations.

Elliott held himself and his staff accountable for Farrell’s 36-yard miss that would’ve boosted the Hoos to a 16-7 advantage with about three minutes left to play. The no-good kick left ODU needing only a touchdown to go ahead, though.

It’s why Elliott said he didn’t say anything to Farrell between the almost-costly failed kick and his game-winning boot. Elliott said defensive tackle Michael Diatta, who is on the field goal team, got caught up in watching the previous third-down play and didn’t take the field on time, which prompted the coach to call a timeout before Farrell’s miss.

“That throws off the kicker’s timing and now he gets iced,” Elliott said. “That was the issue, and we’ll address that as a coaching staff. We have to get better. There are some things in the game that I feel we have to do better as a coaching staff to help these young men.”