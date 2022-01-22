Weaver's buzzer-beater propels William Monroe to victory in Play For Preemies Showcase

Ella Weaver has made two buzzer-beating shots this season for the William Monroe girls basketball team.

On Saturday, the junior hit her first game-winner of the season.

Weaver stole an inbounds pass and hit a 25-foot shot off the glass as time expired to give the Greene Dragons a 46-44 victory over William Byrd in the Play for Preemies Showcase at Western Albemarle High School.

Weaver scored 18 of her game-high 25 points in the second half as William Monroe (7-4) extended its winning streak to four games.

Much like Saturday’s game, it’s been a topsy-turvy season for the Greene Dragons. First-year coach Carrie Woods said the team went close to three weeks between games due to a variety of circumstances.

Weaver said that experience has only made the team stronger.

“Between the weather, snow and COVID, we’ve had a long break and it’s kind of taken some time to get back in the groove of things,” Weaver said. “Even today, we were down 10 points at halftime, but my team just battled and fought so hard to get back.”

William Byrd (7-8) was impressive early on behind the 1-2 offensive punch of Sophia Chrisley and Emilee McCaskill. Crisley scored seven points in the first quarter, including a put-back layup at the buzzer, to give her team an 11-10 lead after one quarter.

The Terriers extended the lead to double digits in the second quarter. Crisley and McCaskill scored five points apiece to help William Byrd build a 23-13 halftime advantage.

Despite the early deficit, Weaver said the Dragons remained confident.

“I think that we all still believed in ourselves to overcome that deficit,” Weaver said. “Even up until those last two seconds, we still believed.”

Weaver ignited the William Monroe comeback in the third quarter with nine points and Chloe Rush added six more as the Dragons trimmed the lead to 31-27 with eight minutes left.

The comeback continued in the fourth as Rush tallied five points and Weaver converted an opportunity at the rim to give the Greene Dragons a 37-35 lead with 3:17 left in the game.

William Monroe led 43-39 with 40.4 seconds left before William Byrd mounted a comeback of its own. Crisley knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing with 26.2 seconds left to make it a one-point game, 43-42.

After a missed shot, Crisley drove to the basket and scored with 8.6 seconds left to give the Terriers a 44-43 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Weaver drove the length of the court and went up for a layup, but was whistled for a charging foul with 2.8 seconds left. With the game seemingly out of reach, Woods would not let her team lose faith.

“She reinforced there was still plenty of time and she still believed in us," Weaver said, "and that really made us believe in ourselves.”

Inbounding the basketball under their own basket, the Terriers tried to throw the ball deep to run out the clock.

That’s when Weaver stepped up.

The junior forward intercepted the pass at halfcourt, took two dribbles and fired a long shot that banked off the glass and in as the buzzer sounded to give her team the victory.

“I read the long pass for the interception and knew that time was running out,” Weaver said”

Crisley tallied 19 points to lead William Byrd. McCaskill added 14 in the loss.

Rush finished with 10 points to join Weaver in double figures for the Greene Dragons, while McKinley Carpenter added five in the victory.

