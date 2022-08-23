Weaver, Ripley lead William Monroe volleyball team past Orange County in season opener

STANARDSVILLE — With just two returning starters back from last year’s team, William Monroe volleyball coach Megan Darby knew her team might experience some hiccups as they prepared for the start of the 2022 volleyball season.

But outside hitter Ella Weaver and first-year setter Savannah Ripley made the adjustment pretty seamless Tuesday night as the Greene Dragons outlasted Orange County 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-9 in the season opener for both teams.

Weaver tallied 12 service points, four aces and eight kills to lead William Monroe (1-0) to the victory. Ripley was impressive in her varsity debut, tallying 34 assists, 19 service points and eight aces.

“I think we’ve just been working all offseason and this summer and we have a big group of seniors that have been working together for a long time,” Weaver said. “We kind of know each other, so we just wanted to go out and play our best, play our hardest, and we knew that we could.”

After falling behind 4-0 in the opening set, William Monroe (1-0) quickly got back on track thanks to the play of its experienced leaders. Weaver posted two points and an ace and Morgan Pursel added six points and a pair of aces to help the Greene Dragons build a 13-8 lead.

Ripley followed with a seven-point run of her own, including a trio of aces, as William Monroe took the first set, 25-15.

The strong work from the service line continued into the second set for the Greene Dragons. Weaver, who has verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Buffalo, opened the stanza with a six-point run and Taylor Franssen chipped in four more to build a 12-4 lead. Emma Ray added a pair of kills during the second set as William Monroe won the set 25-15 to take a 2-0 lead in the contest.

Orange County (0-1) didn’t back down and came out motivated in the third set. Libero Zoe Hix tallied seven service points and Bree Squiers tallied a pair of kills for the Hornets. Amaya Jasper added three points, a kill and an ace to help Orange earn a 25-23 set win to extend the match to a fourth set.

The rally would stop there as William Monroe came out and dominated the fourth set. Weaver tallied six kills and Ripley chipped in nine service points to secure the victory.

Ripley credited all of her hitters for making it easy on her in her first varsity start.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I think we really did a good job of communicating and bonding together to make those plays. I think the hitters did really great, listening and playing along with each play we did.”

Weaver believes that Tuesday’s win could be just a glimpse of great things to come this season for the Greene Dragons.

“It was super great,” she said. “It was nice to get the first-game jitters out of the way, but we’re still super focused on our next few games.”