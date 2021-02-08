'We’re different this year': Virginia missing its usual interior defensive stopper

When he got to Virginia in the fall of 2010, Akil Mitchell didn’t consider himself a particularly physical basketball player. UVa coach Tony Bennett made it clear, shortly thereafter, that if Mitchell was going to thrive playing at the back-end of Bennett’s signature Pack Line defense, that would need to change.
“Pretty quickly I understood how important it was and how much our team needed it,” Mitchell said this week by phone from Israel, where he’s playing professionally. “The ACC is a big, physical league. For us to get stops, that’s necessary.”
At its best, Virginia’s Pack Line doesn’t just deny penetration in the paint, it punishes those who do reach the lane and bangs away opponents seeking offensive rebounds.
Post defenders like the 6-foot-8, 235-pound Mitchell, Darion Atkins, and Jack Salt provided a bruising presence in the paint. Find a way to get to the rim against the Cavaliers, and one of those players would contest your shot in a decidedly physical manner.
“That was our role,” said Mitchell, who added nearly 50 pounds of muscle to go with the mentality during his college career. “That was something Coach Bennett instilled in us early on.”
Mitchell, Atkins, Isaiah Wilkins and last year’s defensive leader, Mamadi Diakite, were quick, athletic players who covered the court well, getting out on shooters and recovering to still protect the rim, while Salt was more of a road-block in the lane.
This year, UVa’s Pack Line is anchored by a dramatically different talent. At 7-foot-1, senior Jay Huff is a dynamic shot blocker who has improved his footwork and positioning during his years in Bennett’s system.
Huff ranks second in the ACC this season, blocking 2.3 shots per game going into Wednesday’s road date at Georgia Tech. He has the ability to not just impact, but take over a game as a rim protector.
Duke experienced that late last season, when Huff blocked 10 shots, including one on Vernon Carey in the game’s final seconds to seal the Virginia victory.
“When we played him last year, Huff was pretty good on the back line,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski quipped Monday. “We’ve experienced him. I think they’re still pretty tough.”
But with just about 230 pounds stretched over the 85 inches of his frame, Huff doesn’t have the size to bang around much in the lane and has never really demonstrated that sort of nasty disposition, either. That measure of toughness and edge appears to be lacking from this year’s UVa squad.
“It is different,” said Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, whose team lost to Virginia on Saturday. “It’s still elite. It’s Top 10, it’s just not No. 1 anymore. They have some new people. Huff is a different guy. Their ball-screen defense maybe isn’t as good as it was in the past because [past defenders] were elite at moving their feet and getting out. Now, what Huff does is, he brings shot blocking.”
Even without the type of athletic, defensive stopper the program normally has had at the back end, Virginia (13-3, 9-1 ACC) still leads the league in scoring defense and ranks eighth nationally, allowing just 60.1 points per game. The Cavaliers sit atop the ACC standings and, Monday, moved up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“We’re different this year,” said Bennett. “We don’t have that, probably, elite athletic front-court player. But you use what you have.”
Virginia ranks 25th in defensive efficiency, according to the basketball analytics website KenPom.com. The Cavaliers have finished the top 10 in that metric for seven straight years, including leading the nation last year.
The Cavaliers gave up 24 points in the paint in a loss to Virginia Tech on Jan. 30. Since then, it’s given up 30 and 42 points in the paint in back-to-back wins over North Carolina State and Pittsburgh.
The question that lingers is, is the lack of toughness on the back end simply the way this year’s team plays or is it something that needs to corrected for UVa to excel, especially in the postseason.
“I think it’s a different personality makeup,” said senior forward Sam Hauser. “But I do think we all have that in us. We just need to assert ourselves in that way, especially on defense.”
For Mitchell, he spent the beginning of his Virginia career developing the kind of toughness that helped him earn recognition as a member of the ACC’s all-defensive team by his senior season.
“It’s really about how you buy into it,” he said. “I’ve seen guys come through who just didn’t want to buy into it. And ego is a bit of that. But as a competitor, you do what you need to to win. Very early on I realized, if I’m going to be the type of player that we need me to be, than I’m going to have to battle.”