‘We’re all extremely frustrated’: Cavaliers drop another ACC series

The Virginia baseball team took a different path this weekend, but the result of a lost ACC series was the same.

The Cavaliers finally entered a conference series finale with a shot to win the series after picking a Saturday win. They were close to winning again Sunday, but came up short in a 4-2 loss to No. 19 Miami. Virginia drops to 10-13 overall and 4-11 in the ACC with the hard-fought loss.

“We’re all extremely frustrated,” outfielder Brendan Rivoli said. “This is obviously not the start that we all wanted and hoped and planned for and worked for.”

Miami (12-8, 7-7 ACC) scored quickly Sunday, taking advantage of a sloppy Virginia start. An error from sophomore second baseman Max Cotier allowed sophomore outfielder Jordan Lala to reach first base for Miami. An off-target pickoff attempt from junior starting pitcher Mike Vasil sent Lala to second base. A groundout and a sac fly put the Hurricanes up 1-0.

Vasil and Miami starting pitcher Jordan Dubberly cruised through the next two frames.

Dubberly, a redshirt sophomore right-hander, faltered in the fourth. Junior infielder Nic Kent smacked a ball through the left side of the infield, and he hustled into second base with nobody covering the base due to a unique defensive alignment to cover the right-handed hitter.