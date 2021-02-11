Watch now: Virginia pleased after winning defensive 'grinder' against Georgia Tech

“The biggest thing for us today was that we covered for each other,” junior small forward Trey Murphy III said. “There were times where we had breakdowns, and Jay would rotate over, Sam would rotate over, I would rotate over, and we all helped for each other and that’s what it’s all about. That’s what we have to be as a team, just covering for each other’s mistakes, because they happen.”

Seven blocked shots point to good help defense, as the Cavaliers bailed their teammates out near the rim. Jay Huff led the way with four of the blocks, while freshman Reece Beekman added two from the guard position. Murphy, who led the team with 18 points, also swatted a shot away.

Huff, UVa’s redshirt senior center, thrived defensively despite only scoring six points on offense. He turned away what seemed like it would be an uncontested Moses Wright dunk attempt seconds before the end of the first half, keeping UVa’s deficit at six points. The hustle play gave the Cavaliers a boost heading into the locker room.

“I really thought he covered for us and was so active rim protecting today, and we needed all that,” Bennett said of Huff, who also secured nine rebounds.