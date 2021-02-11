Watch now: Virginia pleased after winning defensive 'grinder' against Georgia Tech

Tony Bennett often says defense travels.
While a player’s jump shot can vary night to night and scoring outputs fluctuate, Bennett believes a team can always control its defensive execution and intensity. Wednesday night in a 57-49 victory over Georgia Tech, the Virginia men’s basketball team needed every bit of its defensive effort.
“I think it’s just a grinder of a game,” junior point guard Kihei Clark said. “We knew it was gonna be like that. We just try not to yield and just like Coach Bennett said, just don’t back up and just meet the challenge. And I thought our toughness showed tonight, especially down the stretch in the second half.”
Virginia’s defense played well throughout Wednesday’s win, but it was particularly sound in the final minutes of the game. UVa outscored Georgia Tech 16-5 in the last six minutes of the game. Jose Alvarado, the Yellow Jackets’ star senior point guard, went 1-for-3 with a pair of turnovers in the final six minutes of play.
Bennett credited Clark for sound defense against Alvarado. While the Georgia Tech guard still finished the game with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, he only tallied two assists compared to four turnovers. In the first meeting, Alvarado went 7-of-12 shooting while also contributing eight assists compared to just a pair of turnovers.
As a team Wednesday, Georgia Tech made just two of its final seven shots. UVa held the Yellow Jackets to a season-low 49 points. The team’s previous season-low was 61 points.
“The biggest thing for us today was that we covered for each other,” junior small forward Trey Murphy III said. “There were times where we had breakdowns, and Jay would rotate over, Sam would rotate over, I would rotate over, and we all helped for each other and that’s what it’s all about. That’s what we have to be as a team, just covering for each other’s mistakes, because they happen.”
Seven blocked shots point to good help defense, as the Cavaliers bailed their teammates out near the rim. Jay Huff led the way with four of the blocks, while freshman Reece Beekman added two from the guard position. Murphy, who led the team with 18 points, also swatted a shot away.
Huff, UVa’s redshirt senior center, thrived defensively despite only scoring six points on offense. He turned away what seemed like it would be an uncontested Moses Wright dunk attempt seconds before the end of the first half, keeping UVa’s deficit at six points. The hustle play gave the Cavaliers a boost heading into the locker room.
“I really thought he covered for us and was so active rim protecting today, and we needed all that,” Bennett said of Huff, who also secured nine rebounds.
After Pitt bullied the Cavaliers inside at times Saturday, UVa held the Yellow Jackets to just three offensive rebounds and three second-chance points. Huff and redshirt senior forward Sam Hauser combined for 18 defensive rebounds in the win.
While Georgia Tech relies more on guard play than some ACC peers, the shooting numbers suggest sound perimeter defense from the Cavaliers. Georgia Tech went just 4-for-21 from 3-point range. The four made 3-pointers is a season-low.
“It was better,” Bennett said of the defense. “It had to be. They are such a good 3-point shooting team and they spread you out, you had to really slide and protect.”
Perhaps the only defensive sequence Bennett didn’t like was an inbounds play early in the game. Senior guard Tomas Woldetensae checked into the game, and a teammate remarked from the bench that Woldetensae forgot to take his necklace off. As the bench contributor fiddled with his jewelry, the player he was guarding ran to the corner and made a 3-pointer.
Bennett said he almost lost it.
“I was thinking if we lose by three because we’re trying to get our dang gold chain off, then we’ve got some issues,” Bennett said. “But I thought that defensively … it felt like there was more of a fight and more second, third, fourth efforts, which is required on the defensive end.”
Woldetensae chipped in four points in the victory and despite the lapse in concentration, earned 18 minutes on the floor in the successful defensive showing. Bennett praised Woldetensae’s movement offensively for creating looks for his teammates and stressing the Georgia Tech defense.
For UVa, it’s the team’s first win this season when scoring fewer than 60 points. Virginia won despite Hauser and Jay Huff failing to reach double-digit scoring.
“We had to outlast them,” Bennett said.
While Saturday’s offense-first win over Pitt left Bennett with a sour taste in his mouth, Wednesday’s defensive grinder left him hungry for more.