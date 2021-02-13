Watch now: Huff and Hauser fuel Virginia's seventh straight win over North Carolina

Virginia, which had seen its turnover total go up in each of its previous four games — from nine against Virginia Tech on Jan. 30, to 11 against North Carolina State, 12 against Pittsburgh and then 17 the last time out against Georgia Tech — was far better with the basketball Saturday night.

It committed just six turnovers against the Heels and assisted on 16 of 19 baskets.

After scoring 41 first-half points in its last game, the 91-87 road win over the Blue Devils, the Tar Heels managed a season-low 18 points before the break Saturday at Virginia.

UVa and UNC opened a combined 0-for-8 shooting, and neither team scored for the first 2:45. Carolina was first on the board when Caleb Love picked off a pass from Beekman and took it for a fast-break dunk.

The Cavaliers didn’t get on the board for the first 3:29, finally scoring on a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from Huff. That play started the 21-2 run for Virginia as it built a lead it would hold the rest of the night.

UVa went up by as many as 17, taking a 21-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Tomas Woldetensae 10:09 before the break.