Watch now: Blue Ridge basketball team dispatches Miller

Maliq Brown is a rare type of high school basketball star in Central Virginia.
The Blue Ridge School forward doesn’t have any plays designed for him in the offense. Instead, he allows his competitive drive and hunger to make plays on both ends of the court.
The 6-foot-8 junior showcased that ability Monday night during the Barons’ 49-31 victory over rival Miller School in St. George.
Brown finished 11 points, six assists and five steals as Blue Ridge (11-0) extended its winning streak over the Mavericks to six games in a row.
Though Brown was happy with his offensive output, it was his work defensively against Clarence Rupert that he was most proud of. Brown kept the Mavericks’ leading scorer from scoring in double figures for the first time this season.
“I knew he was going to bring his ‘A’ game,” Brown said. “The last two years I played him, he’s one competitive player and I knew we were going to have to focus on his as one of their key players on offense so I just took it personal matching up with him.”
Offense was hard to come by early on as both teams struggled getting in an rhythm, combining for just three made field goals on 19 attempts.
“We know that the zone that they play and their whole goal is to make the game ugly,” Blue Ridge coach Cade Lemcke said. “They’ve got great length on the wings there and they try to muck it up and make it difficult for you to get a good shot.”
Houston Emory tallied four points and Maliq Brown converted three free throws as Blue Ridge (11-0) built a 9-4 lead after one quarter.
Jacob Rice opened the second quarter with three free throws for Miller to trim the gap to 9-7 in the opening 30 seconds, but the Mavericks closed the quarter just 1 of 8 from the field and committed six turnovers as Blue Ridge seized control of the game.
Emory had two blocks and Brown added three steals to spark the Barons. Devin Walker was the main beneficiary offensively with six points and Brown followed with a big three-point play to give his team a 17-7 edge at halftime.
Miller School coach Jack Merriweather said the Barons put on a defensive clinic.
“Definitely they deserve a ton of credit,” he said. “We knew how good they were defensively. We knew they did a great job of switching out their bigs when you set ball screens. I thought we were sloppy. I don’t know if it’s the choppiness of the season, we didn’t practice the last couple of days because of the snow, but I don’t think that’s really the issue, I just think they’re good and it’s hard to run good offense against good teams. Hopefully for us, that’s a learning experience that we can hopefully be a little sharper next time.”
The Barons found their groove offensively in the third quarter thanks to the play of Derrick Jones. The senior wing scored nine points, including a big dunk off a steal from Brown to give Blue Ridge a 35-22 lead with eight minutes left.
“Coach gave us a good speech at halftime,” Jones said. “He told us to keep taking our shots with confidence. It was a bad start, but once we started [hitting shots], momentum started going our way.”
Jones led all scorers with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals for Blue Ridge. Emory finished with nine points, six boards and three blocks, while Devin White contributed eight points and three steals in the win.
Rice tallied 13 points to lead Miller on Monday. Brant added 11 points and Rupert was limited to just seven.
The two rivals could meet again next week in the VISAA Division II state tournament.
Blue Ridge, the two-time reigning state champion, is the No. 1 seed and will face host the winner of Peninsula Catholic and Atlantic Shores in the state quarterfinals.
Miller, the No. 3 seed, will play the winner of Norfolk Collegiate School and Life Christian, the defending Division III champions. Both game are slated for Tuesday, Feb. 23. Tip times are to be determined.