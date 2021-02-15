Watch now: Blue Ridge basketball team dispatches Miller

Maliq Brown is a rare type of high school basketball star in Central Virginia.

The Blue Ridge School forward doesn’t have any plays designed for him in the offense. Instead, he allows his competitive drive and hunger to make plays on both ends of the court.

The 6-foot-8 junior showcased that ability Monday night during the Barons’ 49-31 victory over rival Miller School in St. George.

Brown finished 11 points, six assists and five steals as Blue Ridge (11-0) extended its winning streak over the Mavericks to six games in a row.

Though Brown was happy with his offensive output, it was his work defensively against Clarence Rupert that he was most proud of. Brown kept the Mavericks’ leading scorer from scoring in double figures for the first time this season.

“I knew he was going to bring his ‘A’ game,” Brown said. “The last two years I played him, he’s one competitive player and I knew we were going to have to focus on his as one of their key players on offense so I just took it personal matching up with him.”

Offense was hard to come by early on as both teams struggled getting in an rhythm, combining for just three made field goals on 19 attempts.