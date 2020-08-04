The Washington Football Team announced the signing of former Virginia star Dontrelle Inman on Tuesday. Inman, who played for UVa from 2007-10, should compete for a starting wide receiver position this fall.
“I’m pretty excited about bringing in a young man like that who has some playing experience,” head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday. “It’s a young group of wide receivers we have, and any time you get an opportunity to bring a player in that’s had success, we’re excited about it.”
Inman’s professional career began in 2011 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent time in the Canadian Football League before becoming a more consistent option at the NFL level. In 2019, Inman played for both the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers. He secured 12 receptions for 181 yards.
Across his NFL career, Inman has appeared in 65 games, securing 170 receptions for 2,282 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2016 he caught 58 passes for 810 yards.
Adding Inman provides Washington with needed at experience at wide receiver. According to the team’s website, Inman’s 65 career games played is more than the other wide receiver on the active roster combined. They’ve combined for just 59 games played.
Terry McLaurin put together an impressive rookie campaign out of Ohio State in 2019, leading the team with 58 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. Fellow rookie Kelvin Harmon added 30 receptions, but a torn ACL will keep him off the field in 2020.
Outside of McLaurin, Washington added Antonio Gibson and Antonio Gandy-Golden in the draft. Gibson projects as more of a slot receiver or running back, while Gandy-Golden can play outside. Look for Inman to compete for reps with Gandy-Golden outside opposite McLaurin.
Inman will likely catch passes from second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The Ohio State product with a big arm struggled at times in his rookie season, starting seven games and throwing seven touchdowns but also tossing seven interceptions.
Washington wants to see if Haskins has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback. To reach his potential, he needs options at wide receiver. Inman gives Haskins at least one experienced veteran to look for in the passing game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.