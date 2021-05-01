Wang, Liu reach Boar's Head Resort Women's Open final

China’s Xinyu Wang defeated Great Britain’s Katie Boulter on Saturday afternoon to move into the championship of the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.

Wang won the first set, 6-3, after which Boulter retired due to a right arm injury that she said had been bothering her all week.

“My game style is always to go aggressive,” Wang said. “I think today at the beginning I was a little bit slow with my footwork, but I just pulled myself together and tried to focus on every point.”

Wang will play American Claire Liu in Sunday’s finals, which starts at 1 p.m. at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

In a battle of Americans, Liu defeated Sachia Vickery, 6-3, 6-3, in the first semifinal of the day.

Wang said she is looking forward to playing Liu, who she has never faced on tour.

“We used to play juniors together and I’ve watched a little bit of her game,” Wang said, "[but] I just need to focus on my game and stay positive and stay aggressive.”

In the doubles championship, Anna Danilina and Arina Rodionova defeated Erin Routliffe and Aldila Sutjiadi, 6-1, 6-3 in just 62 minutes.

Tickets to Sunday’s finals of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event can be purchased at BoarsHeadResort.com/streaming. All proceeds benefit The Haven, a day shelter in Charlottesville.