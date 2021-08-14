Walking Around Charlottesville: Woolen Mills to Grove Avenue

At this point, if you look closely, one can see the Old Mills trail, Albemarle County’s sister path, mirrored on the other side of the river. This cinder and dirt path, which runs from Darden Towe Park south along the Rivanna for more than three miles, can be easily accessed by climbing up the steps at Free Bridge (1.5 miles along the path) and over to the other side.

At the end of the two-mile Riverview section, the paved path made a sharp left and took us up our steepest climb of the day as we climbed along the VFW ball field, which brought us up to River Road, where we took a right. We continued on this quiet road uphill to Locust Avenue, where we turned right again, passing several early 20th century homes along this quaint downtown neighborhood.

We then made a sharp left on Locust Lane and then a quick right onto Megan Court, where we jumped off the road and onto a narrow dirt path that disappeared into the woods. As a tip, whenever you come upon an intersection or a fork, look down at the pavement (if on the road) or on the trunk of a tree (if in the woods) for green RTF arrows to guide you in the correct direction.