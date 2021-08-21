Walking Around Charlottesville: Holmes Avenue to Meadowcreek Gardens

This next two-mile section was the coolest of the day. We followed the shimmering Meadow Creek along a beautiful flat cindered path, then over a really neat footbridge (perfect for “Pooh sticks” with kids or, in my case, grandkids) and eventually crossing Brandywine. We then came to a deep section of the creek where the only dry way across to the path on the other side was to hold onto a rope as we carefully tip-toed over a set of rock steps that took us safely over the flowing waters of Meadow Creek.

The smooth dirt path on the other side took us behind Branchlands, Seminole Square and Whole Foods as we followed alongside the creek through a carpet of lush green ground-cover. This entire section of beautiful woods, along with the section we walked north of the JWP, was purchased by the city in order to provide walkers like ourselves with a permanent wilderness recreational area within the boundaries of our community while exposing us to beautiful areas along the riverways that we might otherwise have never even knew existed.