Walking Around Charlottesville: Fontaine to Fifth Street

The fourth leg of our RTF walk around the city provided my wife Cynthia, our daughter Audrey and myself with plenty of good company after word about our walk was beginning to spread among our friends.

Walking pals Gretchen, Anne, Katie, Nathalie and Jimmy joined us for this 4.5-mile section of the loop, which had promised to not only bring us back alongside the waterways of the Rivanna watershed but treat us to one of the most diverse segments of the circuit.

We began by picking up the trail in the thick woods that buffered the Fontaine Research Park from Route 29 and within a minute we had stepped back into our RTF world of peace and quiet. After winding along the pine needle path for a while, we reached a fork, which presented us with two options.

We chose the longer “Department of Forestry Spur Trail.” It intrigued us because it harbored “several trees unusual to Virginia, which were remnants of a 1930’s tree nursery.” As we weaved our way among this dense forest of beautiful, towering, old trees, someone commented how crazy it was to think how all of those motorists along the Route 29/Interstate 64 interchange were totally unaware of just how close they were to this completely camouflaged Appalachian-like trail oasis.