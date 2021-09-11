Walking around Charlottesville: Fifth Street Station to Woolen Mills

The fifth and final leg of our 21-mile RTF counter clockwise walk around the city began at the most southern end of the loop, which is just below Fifth Street Station.

As had been the case throughout much of our walk, the trail almost immediately swallowed us up into a cocoon of lush, green privacy as the kudzu-lined path quickly led us deep into the woods. Cynthia, Audrey and I were thrilled to have our largest group of the walk join us for the last leg. Anne, Gretchen, Nathalie, Jim, Michelle, Katie and Jimmy were all excited to explore this magical trail with us.

The path meandered along Moores Creek as it straddled the thick woods that buffered the Willoughby neighborhood and the bustling Fifth Street Station shopping center and before we knew it we came upon yet another one of the many stepping-stone creek crossings of our journey. Today’s last three-mile section of the trail followed the water’s path closer than any other portion of the entire loop, hugging the banks of the flowing creek for most of the way.