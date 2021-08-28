Walking Around Charlottesville: City Garden to Fontaine

We began the third and longest leg of our walk around the city with much anticipation. This leg had been billed by veteran greenbelters to be one of the most diverse, hilliest and, therefore, funnest sections of this wonderful RTF loop.

We started with a quick but careful jaunt across busy Emmet Street and straight into Earhart, a little known street directly across from Bodo’s. Two helpful tools immediately kicked our walk off on the right foot. One was the RTF’s extremely helpful trail guide, which highlights, in great detail, the specific directions of the trail, including the many transitional areas, where the dirt path comes upon a busy street.

The second useful hand holder came in the form of the many RTF’s tiny metal directional arrow signs or trailhead signs that are nailed to a tree, on a post or, in this case, affixed to a utility pole. Both tools helped us to stay on course, like in this week’s opening sequence, where, sure enough, there, hidden off to the left side of this quiet street, was the footbridge, so aptly described in the guide.