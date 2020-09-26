Walking across England Day No. 1: St. Bees to Ennerdale Bridge

With our bodies nourished, we were ready to cover the final six miles of our first day’s 15-mile journey. It’s a good thing we had fueled up because that last section turned out to be the hilliest of the day. It would serve as a sneak preview of the mountainous miles that lay ahead in the Lake District in the coming days.

As we approached the steepest hill of the day, we saw a line of walkers way up ahead of us in the distance following a long stone wall that lined the ascent from its base to the very top. The walkers were almost to the peak of the hill when we naively decided to make the same climb and follow them. In doing so we had violated one of the cardinal rules of the walk, which Linda and all of the guide books had warned us against: never follow the walkers ahead of you!

Despite the warnings and instead of trusting our reliable compass and maps, we ignored the rule and strayed from the path and took off after them. Our self-inflicted rookie mistake would be the biggest detour of the entire walk. We added an extra two meandering miles to our day, figuring out how to find our way back to the correct path, which actually hugged the base of the giant hill and would have avoided us not only the extra distance but also the steep climb on our already tired legs.