Walking across England Day 9: Reeth to Richmond

Despite the bustling feel, after bidding farewell to Marica, we thoroughly enjoyed exploring the labyrinth of steep and narrow cobblestone streets that always kept us within eyesight of the Richmond Castle, a classic 11th century moated keep that was the city’s towering centerpiece.

Thankfully, our beautiful B&B, the Old Brewery House, was nestled in a quiet square well away from the crowded town center. So, after getting over what felt like a mini shock of being around so many people and autos for the first time since dropping off our car at the Dulles International Airport 11 days prior, we were able to recharge our batteries and get ready for the long 25.5-mile section that lay ahead the following day.

Many Coast-to-Coasters use Richmond as a resting place to take a day off to do some shopping and town exploring, but we were glad that we had chosen to keep going straight through. Cynthia aptly summed up our collective thoughts, while we sat having a pint in one of the crowded pubs in the town center.

“I can’t wait to get back out on our quiet path again tomorrow!”

• • •