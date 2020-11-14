Walking across England Day 8: Keld to Reeth

By the time we had toured this picturesque village and its beautiful old church, we had strayed almost two miles off the designated C2C path. So, rather than retracing our steps back to where we left off, something that works against the code of through hiking, we forged onward alongside the Swale, which was still running parallel, but now on our left, in search of a safe way back across.

What a mistake that proved to be. What looked like a cross-over route in our map booklet turned out to be an old farm road that simply led to the rushing river’s banks. As we stared at the wide and deep river, we were faced with the dilemma of either retracing our steps, which would take more than an hour, or taking just a few minutes to simply cross the river and pick up our main path on the other side. We looked at each other and Cynthia said “let’s go for it!”

After just two slippery steps, we knew that our trusty poles and ankle high waterproof boots were no match for the knee-high water. The concept of “waterproof” only applies to when your boots are actually below the water level, so the river water immediately poured into our boots, filling them up in the process. I found myself laughing out loud at the absurdity of us wading our way across a river as wide as the Rivanna.