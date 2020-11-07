Walking across England Day 7: Kirkby Stephen to Keld

As we crested the top of the hill, we drew within the shadows of the nine towering ancient cairns that were thought to have been built countless centuries ago to define the border of Cumbria and Yorkshire. And as we looked back from the stone pillars, our horizon hike rewarded us with yet another stunning view, this time of the dozens of miles that we had covered over the past few days, outstretched for as far as we could see to the west.

We then turned our attention to the booby-trapped task that lay ahead. We could see tall wooden posts embedded in the deep muck, spaced every quarter mile to define the way. We had been warned to only use the posts as a guide but to never follow a straight path to the next one, because that route might very easily be land-mined with deep peat. Thank goodness the day was sunny. I simply couldn’t imagine navigating this challenge on a rainy day or, worse yet, in the fog.

After covering less than a half mile of moving at a snail’s pace, cautiously using our poles to check the depth and softness of each tip-toeing step, a tall young woman quickly came up behind us. Marica was from the Netherlands and was walking the Coast to Coast alone and we noted her confidence with each bold but intentional long stride she took from one tiny dry section to the next.