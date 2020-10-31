Walking across England Day 6: Shap to Kirkby Stephen

But there was an even bigger highlight to the day than our entertaining 20-mile walk with our newfound British friends. It was the surprise Facetime call we received from our oldest daughter Audrey, about halfway into the hike.

We had made it a rule, which turned out to be an easy one to follow, thanks to the unending gorgeous scenery, to never use the phone while hiking, except to take photos. We saved pub time each evening for our calls back home, so when Audrey called while we were in the middle of our walk, I thought “Uh-oh, something must be wrong.”

We stopped to answer the phone and we were greeted by not only the face of Audrey but also that of her boyfriend, Stewart and as soon as she held up her left hand, we both knew what the call was about. Cynthia immediately started to cry and I let out a loud but joyful “Congratulations!” Sue and Graham both smiled and gave us a thumbs-up as they kept walking up the path.

This aging baby-boomer still can’t get used to today’s amazing, almost futuristic, technology. Here we were, out in the middle of remote northern England, thousands of miles from Charlottesville, seeing and talking to our freshly engaged daughter, as if she and her fiance were actually walking alongside us.