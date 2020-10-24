Walking across England Day 5: Patterdale to Shap

We had two distinctly different options for the fifth day of our walk across England. And, like the famous Robert Frost poem but in a more literal sense, we chose the path less traveled.

With heavy winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour, the more popular but precarious straight-up climb to the tallest peak in the Lake District was nowhere near as safe sounding to this card carrying acrophobic as the much longer but also more gentler and flatter walk that hugged the base of the mountain along the banks of Ullswater.

And, as it turned out, despite the extra five miles of walking, we chose wisely. This was not only a calmer walk but also one of the most beautiful of our journey thus far.

We began our 20-mile day under sunny but cool 44-degree conditions, chilled even more by the stiff winds that greeted us as we headed north after crossing the old stone bridge in the village of Patterdale at the south end of the massive Ullswater. At nine miles long, the Ullswater is the second largest lake in the Lake District and we spent a good portion of the morning walking on the narrow, soft-surfaced path that undulated along the fern-lined banks of this magnificent body of water.