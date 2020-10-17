Walking across England Day 4: Grasmere to Patterdale

Glen Riding was well worth the extra mile and half of hiking beyond tiny Patterdale (the usual village destination but overbooked this night), as it was easily the most picturesque village of the walk thus far. With a wide mountain river flowing through the center of the village green, down into the stunningly beautiful Ullswater (Norse for ‘Water with a Bend’) and with stone cottages, quaint restaurants and tiny shops on either side of the rushing stream, this idyllic village looked straight out of “The Sound of Music.”

From the second story window of our bed and breakfast, which hung over the rushing stream below, we could see the magnificent lake, dotted with colorful sailboats, surrounded by those lush, towering mountains.

Somewhere out there, along that beautiful mountain range to our east, was tomorrow’s 20-mile path, which was to be our longest and last day walking through the magical Lake District before heading into the Yorkshire Dales National Park. As I drifted off to sleep, with the calming sounds of the mountain stream floating up through our open window, I knew I was going to be sad to say goodbye but, at the same time, excited for what lay ahead.