Walking across England Day 3: Rosthwaite to Grasmere

We thought we had gotten off to an early start ahead of the other hikers, but as we approached the base of the towering Crag, we could see through the sheets of driving rain, several folks, way up high, making their way to the crest along a narrow path. Thankfully, the 600-meter hike to the summit, unlike the prvevious day’s steep all-out, straight up climb, was much more of a meandering switch back, but this day’s challenge was the water rushing down our path.

As we began the ascent, the fast moving water lapped along the laces of our boots and made for very slippery footing, especially as the dirt path turned to moss covered rock. Thank goodness for our trusty walking sticks, which Linda and every single guide book had said was a C2C must. The phrase “four legs is better than two” really hit home as we navigated, like the sheep all around us, our way up to the top of the summit.

Despite the grueling, slip-sliding crawl to the crest of the wind swept mountain and then slopping our way through the knee high bogs of water along the flat fields at the top, we actually felt exhilarated as we stood there with the rain pounding our faces, looking out over the endless green valley that lay far below out in front of us. Even in the pouring rain, the view was still stunning!