Walking across England Day 2: Ennerdale Bridge to Rosthwaite

Editor’s note: Last September, Cynthia and I had the trip of a lifetime, as we completed the Walk Across England, a magical 200 mile journey on foot. My hope is that you will now walk alongside us, not in England, but right here, locally, on our beautiful country roads and trails, as I relive our Coast to Coast (C2C) hike across three magnificent British National Parks, through historic villages and along some of the most stunning scenery imaginable. We averaged 15 miles/day during our west to east 13 day journey and my goal is to have you personally walk 15 miles each week, right here on scenic Central Virginia soil, over the next 13 weeks.

After a good night’s sleep and a hearty English breakfast, we headed out of the tiny village of Ennerdale Bridge, in 52 degree weather, to the start of the legendary Lake District.

Within two miles, we could see the stunning mountains of the most eastern section of this magnificent national park, looming up ahead of us. We excitedly picked up the pace as we drew closer to the head of Ennerdale Water, the first of many gorgeous mountain lakes to come. As if on cue, just as we arrived at the western shore of the lake, the early morning sun pulled itself up over the towering mountains and cast a shimmering reflection along the length of the beautiful body of water. It was simply stunning!