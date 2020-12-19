Walking across England Day 13: Egton Bridge to Robin Hood’s Bay

It was a simply stunning view!

Now that we had reached the farthest eastern end of the C2C route, Cynthia and I took an abrupt turn south along a narrow dirt path that snaked along the very edge of the cliffs, with only a knee-high old stone wall separating us from the sheer drop to the waves several hundred feet below.

Within minutes, we could see the clay tiled rooftops of Robin Hood’s Bay, our final village destination, off in the distance, clinging against the cliffs all the way to a beach cove down below in the distance.

Our hearts were racing as we left the soft path and walked through the outskirts of this famous old smugglers village. To bookend the steep climb that kicked off our day, our walk was ending with an equally steep descent, but this time down a narrow street, bordered on both sides by beautiful 17th century shops and homes, that led us straight out onto the wide beach.

The late afternoon tide was out, so we had to walk quite a ways to get to the edge of the breaking waves. Once it was deep enough, we dipped our boots into the cold water and then, in keeping with tradition, we dug into our backpacks to retrieve our pebbles that we had been carrying since the rocky beach along the Irish Sea at St. Bees.