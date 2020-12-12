Walking across England Day 12: Blakey Ridge to Egton Bridge

We were also in awe of the incredible number of pheasants that flew out of the low-lying thicket along the side of the path. Every 50 meters, we startled yet another one of these large beautiful birds from their hiding place along the narrow path. I lost count after a while, as seemingly hundreds of these brightly colored birds furiously flapped their wings as they took flight farther out into the heather refuge.

After several miles of soft-surfaced solitude walking among the pheasants, we came upon a paved country road, where we noted the first sign of civilization since leaving the inn earlier in the day.

A long line of green Land Rovers were parked along the side of the quiet road, and off in the distance at the start of a narrow gravel road stood a tall man topped with a classic British chappy hat. Patiently sitting at his heels were three magnificent Labrador Retrievers. Cynthia looked at me with a “What’s this about?” and as we drew closer to the man, our question was quickly answered.

It seems that we had stumbled right into the middle of the start of a Saturday morning pheasant hunt. Just up ahead were dozens of folks, all with orange flags in their hands, standing in place, outstretched well apart in a straight line for as far as we could see on either side of the road.