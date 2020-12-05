Walking across England Day 11: Osmotherley to Blakey Ridge

Once we had been on the old railway road for a few miles, Cynthia and I noted that for the first time all day, we could not see a single soul ahead or behind us. It was our most wide-open horizon of the entire walk. We could see the flat, soft-surfaced road for, literally, miles ahead of us, snaking its way through a seemingly endless carpet of heather while drenched in sunlight from the blue skies above.

All we could hear was the sound of pheasants talking to one another among the heather and the crunch of our boots on the cindered road. As we soaked in the calm silence, we both felt enveloped by a complete and total sense of peacefulness. One of our personal goals of our C2C walk was to “get away” and each day we felt like we were accomplishing just that, but the deep solitude of this tranquil setting, completely void of anything man-made, felt like we had been transported back to an England long ago.

Adding to the magical feel of this time travel moment, we suddenly saw, way off in the distance, up high on the ridge, the silhouette of the Lion Inn, a 500-year-old stone building, framed by the outstretched rays of the setting sun. It felt like we were witnessing a scene straight out of the pages of a Daphne Du Maurier or Emily Bronte novel as the day’s long 20-mile walk was drawing to an end in one of the most isolated settings of our entire journey thus far.