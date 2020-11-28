Walking across England Day 10: Richmond to Osmotherley

WALKING TIP OF THE WEEK: Besides increased calorie burn and a boost to your cardiovascular engines, one of the key benefits of a brisk daily walk is an enhanced core. The faster you walk, the harder you’re working and, ultimately, strengthening your mid-section. This can lead to a better sense of balance, one of the keys to long-term mobility. So, a fast walk, where you fully utilize your arms and torso, besides benefiting you aerobically, also serves as a subtle way to build core strength and balance.

HIDDEN WALKING GEM OF THE WEEK: Cynthia and I covered an average of 15 miles per day along our Coast to Coast walk and one of the many beautiful places you can get in some of your weekly miles, are the endless paths of Shenandoah National Park. Many of the hikes that originate along the many miles of our neighbor park are full of steep ascents but one of the flatter and shorter walks is Calf Mountain. Less than three total miles, this gentle, out-and-back climb brings you to a beautiful, wide-open grassy meadow with stunning views of the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains to your east and south. Before turning around to head back, you walk another half mile through a canopied tunnel of an abandoned and overgrown apple orchard to the wooded summit overlooking Jarman’s Gap. This gentle walk is also one of the closest to town, as it’s the first park-and-hike area you come to on the right side on your drive north along Skyline Drive. Once you park, head along the dirt path up through the grassy meadow path on the right side of the road. It is well marked from there. I have a lifetime auto pass to all of our National Parks, which can be purchased, for a very reasonable fee, at the entrance. Text me at 434-962-1694 for a map to this beautiful walk in the mountains.